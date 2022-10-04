Yesterday as I drove down York Street, I saw what I first thought was a remote-controlled toy car. As I got closer, I realized this thing wasn’t out for a leisurely cruise, it was doing some serious work.
What I saw, as it turns out, was actually a lawnmower, one that was navigating the yard and cutting grass completely on its own. Basically having a robot cut your grass for you with no effort required on your part is a pretty cool idea, I mean, as long as you never saw the movie “Maximum Overdrive,” but I digress. This was the first time I’d seen one of these, which I think is made by the same folks that produced the indoor equivalent that vacuums your house for you. It is actually pretty amazing to think that technology has advanced to the point that these contraptions can navigate around your house or yard, avoiding furniture or trees and do your crappy, un-fun chores for you. It lets us be really lazy and who isn’t in favor of that?!What I wonder, though, is how the early test runs of these devices played out? They may operate with peak efficiency and avoid mistakes now, but you have to figure it takes a while to iron all the bugs out.
“OK, up next we’re going to hear an update on the new robot we’ve developed that vacuums your house for you. Jimmy Jack, could you give us the latest on that?”
“Sure. So, it’s going really well so far. We’ve found our technology is much more precise than when a person does the vacuuming. Our robot does not needlessly go over the same areas time-and-again in the way their human counterparts do. Also, our robot vacuum has a wider suction area and can edge right up against a wall for a more thorough clean in hard-to-reach areas.”
“That’s great, so I guess we’re ready to take this thing to market then?”
“Um, you know, there are a few very minor issues we are still trying to improve upon.”
“What sort of minor issues?”
“Well, I allowed my house to be used for the tests. Can’t ask customers to buy our product if we don’t use it ourselves. We actually haven’t seen our cat in a few days. I’m not saying our robot vacuum sucked it up, I’m just saying Whiskers has been MIA since the last time we used the thing.”
“Well, that is certainly something we’ll need to get fixed, but if that’s the only problem we should be pretty close to debuting this to the public.”
“Oh, it also somehow wandered into the bathroom while my grandma was taking a bath. We think it sucked up her dentures and then it did jump into the bathtub with her. Electricity and water is sort of the devil’s playground…”
“Wait, wait, wait. This thing electrocuted your grandmother? How is that a minor issue?”
“Well, it’s not like she didn’t survive. Her eyes don’t blink at the same time anymore but I’m sure that will straighten itself out over time.”
“Sounds like that is a work in progress. What’s the status of the automatic lawnmower?”
“Oh, we’ve got some good news on that one. We have found it mows a lawn, on average, nearly twice as a fast as even the most efficient riding mowers. It can carry out a number of patterns, including a checkerboard, which is very hard for most folks to do and only needs a fraction of the energy as a standard mower to operate.”
“So, sounds like all systems are go then. That’s great!”
“Well, in one test it did sever a gas line and cause a horrific explosion and terrible fire. Then it somehow knocked the head off a water main. That was actually really impressive. Ever see a geyser? It looked like one of those.”
“So, help me understand why you said you had good news on this lawnmower.”
“Well, the big geyser actually put out the fire from the busted gas line. That was as good an outcome as we could hope for. I also didn’t mention the incident with the dog…”
“Please tell me it didn’t run over the dog.”
“Oh no, nothing like that. There was a Cocker Spaniel living next door that took a liking to the mower. Like, um, a very strong liking. I think they are engaged now or something. The one I tested on my lawn did fine except it got under my house somehow and shredded my HVAC vents and some wires. It’s still under there moving around with those blades whirling. I’m kind of scared to try to get it out.”
But don’t worry, I’m sure nothing like that could ever happen now. Just make sure granny locks the bathroom door.