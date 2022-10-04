Yesterday as I drove down York Street, I saw what I first thought was a remote-controlled toy car. As I got closer, I realized this thing wasn’t out for a leisurely cruise, it was doing some serious work.

What I saw, as it turns out, was actually a lawnmower, one that was navigating the yard and cutting grass completely on its own. Basically having a robot cut your grass for you with no effort required on your part is a pretty cool idea, I mean, as long as you never saw the movie “Maximum Overdrive,” but I digress. This was the first time I’d seen one of these, which I think is made by the same folks that produced the indoor equivalent that vacuums your house for you. It is actually pretty amazing to think that technology has advanced to the point that these contraptions can navigate around your house or yard, avoiding furniture or trees and do your crappy, un-fun chores for you. It lets us be really lazy and who isn’t in favor of that?!What I wonder, though, is how the early test runs of these devices played out? They may operate with peak efficiency and avoid mistakes now, but you have to figure it takes a while to iron all the bugs out.

