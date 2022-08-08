Editor’s note: This two-part series examines the issue of school safety and security from the law enforcement and school district perspective.
One of the important components of school safety is the SRO, or School Resource Officer. This is a Chester County Sheriff’s officer whose primary responsibility is school safety. The officer interacts with hundreds of students each week in school and on school grounds. For a better look at what goes into the position of SRO, The N&R sat down with SRO supervisor Sgt. Matt Boyd.
Sgt. Boyd said the main responsibility of an SRO inside the school is enforcement of the law.
“Anything that happens that is law-related that happens inside the school, that is our responsibility.
“One of the things we tell people is we do not interact or interfere at all with school discipline, that is the school principal’s job, not that of an SRO.
“Now what I require of my SROs is a bit more than that. I want them to interact with the kids, to form relationships with them. We feel like that’s the best deterrent of criminal activity to have that relationship with the officer, and not only have that relationship with the officer, but to know that officer is in the school and is out here, being seen, so that you never know where the officer is going to pop up and stop any criminal activity before it gets started,” Boyd said.
Thanks to the stroke of Governor Henry McMaster’s pen, sheriff’s offices across the state have SROs funded. In Chester County’s case, that provision in the state budget means these is now an SRO in each of the Chester County schools for this school year. There are two SROs at Chester Park, because of the size of the school. Boyd also visits the schools during the day, checking in with the SROs assigned to the schools. He was an SRO for two years at Lewisville Middle School, so he knows what kids of issues his officers may encounter.
SROs also fill some other roles that other law enforcement officers once did, such as the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers — some of Sgt. Boyd’s SROs are also DARE certified and teach classes about drug abuse, especially at the high school level. SROs also address the criminal law classes at the county’s high schools, and are available to talk to classes at the middle and elementary level about law enforcement related issues.
‘For example, everybody knows the big thing right now is vaping, and we’re having people as young as elementary school trying it, so our officers talk to the kids about the legal aspects of that. We also talk to kids on other topics, such as how to behave if you’re in a traffic stop and how you interact with law enforcement. We tell them about the repercussions of what can happen if you are with the wrong person (and a crime is committed). In South Carolina, we have ‘the hand of one is the hand of all’ law, and if you’re riding with the wrong person, and they have something illegal in the car, that say, they don’t own up to, you can be charged right along with them,” said Boyd.
“These are the kinds of things I like to let these kids know, because those are the kinds of things that are going to get them in trouble the quickest.”
Interacting with the kids means the SROs build up a trust with them, Boyd believes.
“When I was an SRO at Lewisville Middle, I was very big on being out and being seen first thing in the morning. As the students got off the buds our got out of the cars in the car line, I would bounce back and forth between both lines, just saying ‘hey, how are you doing?’ or ‘good morning’ and just starting that conversation and interaction. Then when I’d see them in the hallways, talking to them then. Of course SROs are not disrupting classes, but when the students are in the hallways changing classes, we can interact with them then, start building that rapport with the kids. And all the officers I have now are doing a really good job with that. We have some jam-up SROs,” Boyd said.
SROs and safety
In the current climate of school safety issues, the job of the SROs has been expanded, and many are receiving training that they might not have had to take before there were several active shooter events including is schools, such as Parkland) across the country.
Sgt. Boyd, who is a tactical officer on the sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT), said he is very big on tactical training, even for the SROs, “because the likelihood of an active shooter event occurring at a school is very high. That worries me.
“Because I am on the tactical team, I have been able to have some one-on-one training with my SROs and the tactical team and instructors. We have done a lot of work on single-officer response, because that is what the majority of it would be — the SROs are going to be there by themselves at first and have to respond to a situation at first. I can get officers to Chester High or Chester Park fairly quickly, but at a school like Great Falls High School or Lewisville, your backup could be a few minutes out. So we are very big on single -officer response, how to respond to an active shooter event by yourself, how to tactically go down a hallway, where you are protecting the lives of the students and staff, but still getting to the threat,” he said.
“The SROs are the first line of defense, and they’re going to deal with (and I have full confidence they will) the threat, without hesitation,” Sgt. Boyd said.
The hope is having an armed SRO, who is a law enforcement officer who can enforce the laws and has been trained, in every school building, will be a deterrent to any possible criminal activities.
Boyd said the cooperation between the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Chester County School District is great, and is a key to making the SRO program successful. The district’s Director of Safety Calvin Carter, is a former Sheriff’s Office deputy, and it still on the Reserve Officer list.
“We have a great relationship. We communicate back and forth: he tells me concerns that the school district is having and I relay that to the officers. Anytime we have an incident at the school, as soon as the officer calls me, soon as I hang up with them, he’s the next one that I call,” Boyd said.
“We definitely want to keep the school aware of any criminal activity or anything we are investigating around the school,” he said.
And if there are incidents that might be taking place around the school, Boyd and his officers might alert the school district that they need to place a school on what’s known as secure status, where no one is allowed in or out of the school building, but inside the building, the school day continues as normal.
The decision in this case is left up to the discretion of the SROs because they are the officers right there on the ground. Boyd said the school officials trust the SRO’s judgment on this.
And there have been cases where the school has gone to something more secure, such as placing the school on lockdown. In the case of a lockdown the job of the SRO takes on a different dimension, as they may have to deal with parents and students who are in a heightened state of anxiety.
“We try to not advise a lockdown situation (unless it’s a case where we feel it needs to be done) , and luckily, we don’t have too many of those, because it can be traumatic for students — and parents, too,” he said.
SROs are not there to enforce school policy
SROs are not disciplinarians, and are not there to enforce school policy, Boyd points out. At the same time, they understand who they are primarily dealing with is kids.
“We deal with the criminal aspect of a situation, to the fullest extent that we have to, but we also understand that we’re dealing with juveniles, and if we don’t have to, we don’t want to put these kids in a position that will alter their life down a different path, except a good path. We might run into a situation where we feel like just talking to the kid, or at worst, writing a report about an incident, will be the most we do.
“In fact we will go to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) where we turn all of our reports in to, and we talk to them and say ‘this is what happened, but we think the kid is going to straighten out as a result of this, so let’s hold off on making any charges’ and we let the kid know this is their one chance, but if they keep on committing the infraction, we can always bring it back up.
“Our main goal is to build better adults — we try to have that mindset whenever we’re dealing with these juveniles. We also keep in mind that they don’t have adult brains, they have juvenile brains. We all grew up and we all remember making dumb decisions. We try to help them learn from theirs.”