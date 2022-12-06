CHESTER PIC

Chester’s Shydem McCullough pulls up for a jump shot in Friday’s win over Lewisville.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

It’s a sport that is played in the winter, but the Chester basketball team did some of its best work in another season.

“The summer made a big difference for this team. They worked very hard and got a lot better,” said Sebastian Hopkins, Chester High boys basketball coach.

