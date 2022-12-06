It’s a sport that is played in the winter, but the Chester basketball team did some of its best work in another season.
“The summer made a big difference for this team. They worked very hard and got a lot better,” said Sebastian Hopkins, Chester High boys basketball coach.
The Cyclones are off to a 2-0 start after wins over York and Lewisville and Hopkins believes those winning ways can continue. He saw that in the effort his players put in this past offseason. They hit the weight room and got stronger, but they also stayed in the gym and better individually and as a group. That has him optimistic, but so does the makeup of the team.
“We’ve got a great senior class,” he said. “Dorien Stroud and Chris Fairfax have come back more confident and with some more experience under their belts.”
The two give Chester pair of quality big men. Fairfax actually threw down a pair of crowd-pleasing slam dunks Friday against Lewisville and Stroud was a big presence inside as well. The Lions are undersized, but Hopkins said his team will be aggressive in attacking the basket every night.
Another senior contributor will be Shydem McCullough. He has obviously been a big contributor to the Chester football team the past two years, but he’s also an excellent basketball player, one that provides leadership on the court and in the classroom as well.
There are talented juniors coming up behind that group too. Reggie Heath and Ja’Quan Carter provide a big dose of athletic ability every time they take the floor. Hopkins likes the potential of some younger underclassmen as well and thinks the group is meshing very well.
This year’s team will look a little different than the Chester squads of the past few years.
“On defense, you’re going to see a different Chester team,” Hopkins said. “We are getting back to trapping and pressing. We’ve played more zone the past few years. We can create turnovers that set up our offense with more of a transition game,” he said.
Also different this year is the region. Gone are basketball powers like Keenan and Lower Richland, replaced by teams like Union County, Woodruff, Emerald and Clinton.
“The region was more basketball-centric before, but this is a good region. There are no easy games in this region. It will be very competitive every night,” he said.
Chester was in a region with most of these teams about 10 years ago. The Cyclones won a couple of region crowns during that time.
Being so early in the season, Hopkins said the team still has a lot of room to grow, but if the on-court communication continues as it has early on and the team continues to grow together, he thinks “the sky is the limit.” The combination of size, experience and work ethic could have Chester playing in another season, that being spring when the playoffs reach their final rounds.