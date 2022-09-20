It is intended to invoke nostalgia, but it has instead left me asking a lot of questions that likely have no answers.

I was watching something on TV over the weekend and during a commercial break, a classic ad for Tootsie Pops aired. You’ve likely seen it…it is animated and features a young boy wondering how many licks it takes to get through the candy coating of his sucker and get to the Tootsie roll inside. He enlists the help of “Mr. Owl,” handing him his Tootsie Pop. I mean, if anyone would know, surely it would be the wise, sage old bird, right. The owl takes his Tootsie Pop, licks it three times, then bites it, swallows it and hands the disappointed lad back his sucker stick. The point is that a Tootsie Pop is so delicious, you won’t be able to just sit and patiently lick it. You’ll taking to sucking and biting long before you can count off the licks required to get to the chewy, sweet center.

