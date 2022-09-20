It is intended to invoke nostalgia, but it has instead left me asking a lot of questions that likely have no answers.
I was watching something on TV over the weekend and during a commercial break, a classic ad for Tootsie Pops aired. You’ve likely seen it…it is animated and features a young boy wondering how many licks it takes to get through the candy coating of his sucker and get to the Tootsie roll inside. He enlists the help of “Mr. Owl,” handing him his Tootsie Pop. I mean, if anyone would know, surely it would be the wise, sage old bird, right. The owl takes his Tootsie Pop, licks it three times, then bites it, swallows it and hands the disappointed lad back his sucker stick. The point is that a Tootsie Pop is so delicious, you won’t be able to just sit and patiently lick it. You’ll taking to sucking and biting long before you can count off the licks required to get to the chewy, sweet center.
It’s cute, it’s memorable and seeing a 50-or-so-year-old commercial probably makes you wistful for the days of your youth when you first saw it. Why, it might even make you want to go buy a Tootsie Pop for the first time in a while. That’s the intention, but what hit me instead was how messed up this whole situation was.
First of all, why do people think owls are wise? I read stuff online about Greek mythology and their heightened senses at night, but I think that’s all a bunch of nonsense. They have a sort of furrowed brow, which makes them look old and we associate age with wisdom. We shouldn’t…because frankly I’ll be old in the near future and I’m as dumb as a box of rocks. Young me was dumb, middle aged me IS dumb, old me will be dumb.
I think another reason owls have an undeserved reputation of brilliance is that once upon a time, there was this calculator we all had that looked kind of like an owl. Looking at it now, the little math machine we all had back in the day just sort of looks like it has an old man’s face painted on it, but I swear we all thought it was an owl. Theoretically, they could have painted the face of an iguana, or a block of cheese or a roll of toilet paper on the calculator. Is cheese smart? No it is not. The only thing I actually know about owls is that they eat live mice and other vermin whole, and then poop out their fur and teeth and bones in weird little balls later on. “Fuzzy tooth poop” is a funny phrase but it doesn’t make you a genius.
Now let’s think about the kid. He’s managed to get himself a sucker, but rather than just lick the thing himself and start counting, he asks the owl how many licks it takes to get to the center. If the owl were REALLY smart, he’d have known and answered the kid without taking the sucker and licking it himself. OR, maybe the owl IS super smart because he conned this poor kid out of his candy. Anyway, once the owl takes three licks, then bites it and hands the kid the sucker stick back, the boy looks crestfallen. However, he didn’t seem bothered at all when the owl was licking his Tootsie Pop, only when he bit it. So, if Mr. Owl and licked it 497 times and said, “Hey, I got to the center” and handed the kid his sucker back, would he have been happy? At that point, a weird bird that has had gross mice in his mouth has licked the kid’s sucker hundreds of times. Would he have finished the thing?
I also am left with a larger question…is the kid just really dumb to give the owl his sucker or is the bird a huge jerk for eating the kid’s candy. The world may never know.