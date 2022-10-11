“There is a pig outside our building,” someone announced early Tuesday morning.
Look, I don’t care how unruly a customer is or what they are wearing, we are not going to call them a pig.
No. They meant a pig. Like, a fat, hairy animal with a snout. This appeared to be someone’s pet pig, since it didn’t seem averse to people and was in no way skittish or aggressive. When I walked outside, two Good Samaritan pedestrians had stopped to keep the pig from wandering into the road and being killed.
I have to be honest with you in saying that my first impulse was to think of lots of funny headlines and cutlines to accompany this happening in print. It’s sort of like the time the truck full of pork tenderloin got hit by a train near our old office many moons ago. Since no one was hurt, I felt totally comfortable using the headline “Pork…it’s what’s for dinner” and including a recipe for savory pork tenderloin in the same issue.
I mean, how often do you have a pig randomly wander up to your place of business? I have to be honest in telling you I did not have “help wrangle pig” on my Tuesday BINGO card. You have to take advantage of these opportunities. When you get the chance to bring home the bacon, you’ve got to do it. This is a tail we’ll be telling forever. Most newspaper folks don’t want you to see how the sausage is made, but we will show you. I can just hear some of you right now saying “Livestock wandering down York Street…in a pig’s eye!” We aren’t selling you a pig in a poke here, though, this actually happened and we have the pictures to prove it. We aren’t blowing smoke here and we aren’t being cheeky…we are chopping up what really happened.
Is that enough? That seems like enough. I don’t want to hog all the credit here (OK, that is definitely enough). Several people ended up pitching in to contain the pig, keep it in our yard and out of harm’s way. I’m not a terribly bright fellow when it comes to animal husbandry but I could tell we were dealing with a girl (so I called her Petunia) and we were dealing with someone’s pet. She was friendly, she likes cookies and cheese and she could sit when it came to getting treats.
It took a few minutes for Chester County Animal Control to arrive, but when they did they explained that “you need to go get a pig” was not the call they were expecting. About five of us ended up sort of standing guard and holding a crate together while zip ties were applied to close it up securely. In the midst of all that, I thought I heard the pig parking. Again, not an animal expert, but pigs don’t bark. Maybe she is scared, I thought. It was then I realized that one of the animal control officers present had dogs barking as a ring tone on their phone.
I must tell you that what started off an excuse to make bacon jokes actually ended up leaving me a little somber. This poor little animal had somehow wandered away from home and was probably scared. I was also genuinely appreciative that multiple people saw an animal in need and were willing to pitch in and help out. If y’all are reading this, thank you!
I can happily report that all’s well that ends well. The pig was safely removed and taken to the shelter and shortly thereafter, her owner came to our office, having seen our social media posts. Hopefully they were reunited quickly.
You’ll see a picture of the pig on the front page of this issue. It sure seemed to me that Petunia liked having her picture taken…what a ham.