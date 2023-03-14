It is probably a terrifying message for teams that have been on the business ends of blowouts from Lewisville from the past decade, but Coach Jerry Thomas wants his team to score more and run more.
“I want us to be more aggressive at the plate and more productive,” he said. “And when I say I want us to run, I mean run.”
His softball team appears to have responded to the challenge, with a run of one-sided games ended on the mercy rule already under their belts this year. The team has always been pressed the issue in terms of getting on base, going for extra bases, getting steals and forcing other teams to make plays. That has equated to more than 12 years of consistent dominance and contention for state titles. Last year, Lewisville won the upperstate title and advanced to the state title series, where the Lady Lions fell to Bamberg-Ehrhardt. With a talent-laden veteran group on hand, Thomas thinks he can ratchet up the pressure, get great results and make another run at the title.
“I’m very optimistic about this season,” he said. “I think we’ve got as good a shot as anyone to get back.”
Seven starters return for Lewisville this year, giving his group experience. There is something else the group possesses, though, that Thomas thinks will be a big factor in whatever success his team accomplishes.
“The girls have really bonded together. We have a good group of leaders and we have really good chemistry,” he said.
The primary pitcher for Lewisville will be Sarah Owens, a freshman that was the primary pitcher for Thomas last year. She is off to a dominant start, having recorded 24 strikeouts in her past two games (both of which were shortened to six innings on the mercy rule).
“She’s really dialed in to start the year,” Thomas said.
Alyssa Rollings will pitch some as well (she normally the starting shortstop) and Thomas has some young pitchers he’d like to get work from time to time.
The catcher will be Jordyn Miller, with Aubree Smith getting work there too. Lauren Owens (Sarah’s sister) is penciled in at first and Thomas has a couple of options at second in Kylee Waggoner and Hailee Loftin. Saleena Rollins is back at third base and the outfield is in good
hands with impressive eighth grader Laney Lambert and returners Sydney Rollins and Emerson Dickman, There is depth too, with Emma Dorsey and Hannah Brazzell.
Tommy Bailey and Jason Martin are back as assistants, with Thomas having added Codi Horne (a former Lewisville player) and Cameron Culp to his staff.
Thomas always has one eye to the future, so he tries to get younger players on the field when the opportunity presents itself and he said Bailey is doing a great job developing young pitching. He also wants to win right now. With many players working together in travel ball in the offseason, with so many returners from a team that almost won it all last year and with him pushing the tempo even more than normal, Thomas thinks his team is ready to chase a title…aggressively.