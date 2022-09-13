Dear Residents of Chester County:

As citizens, we understand the need for a balance between residential and commercial growth, is a necessity. The addition of Giti, SunFiber, Gallo, and Carolina Poly, etc to our County, should have been a thankful addition in providing jobs for our residents, and a solid tax base. However, these businesses were given a "fee in lieu of taxes", which has minimized their tax impact on our County. Therefore, schools, LE, fire, infrastructure, has been left with a deficit of funds from these big businesses.

Trending Videos