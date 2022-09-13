Dear Residents of Chester County:
As citizens, we understand the need for a balance between residential and commercial growth, is a necessity. The addition of Giti, SunFiber, Gallo, and Carolina Poly, etc to our County, should have been a thankful addition in providing jobs for our residents, and a solid tax base. However, these businesses were given a "fee in lieu of taxes", which has minimized their tax impact on our County. Therefore, schools, LE, fire, infrastructure, has been left with a deficit of funds from these big businesses.
Now, the County has approved/pending, 10 Planned Developments without an impact fee in place for builders. It has been talked about for years, with no implementation. As citizens of Chester County, we are then responsible, to pay the additional costs that are accrued with maintaining roads, schools, water, fire, and Law Enforcement. The area of Highway 901 has been detrimental to the area residents. At this time, there is only 1 Planned Development that has building in process; however, no homes have been sold. Yet Planning and Zoning, has recommend to the County Council, approval of almost 6,000 homes (more than the population of Chester and Richburg combined) in the Richburg/Edgemoor/Rodman area. Lewisville Schools are at capacity. LE cannot provide adequate patrol to the current citizens of Chester County as they are understaffed, water capacity is an issue, and the volunteer fire departments would also be affected. We need your attendance at the upcoming County Council Meetings (Dates to be Determined) to show opposition to the destruction of our rural, agricultural, peaceful communities. While housing is a need; there is land available in the Chester, Great Falls area; that already has infrastructure in place, and Chester schools can accommodate the students. Do not let developers, who are based in NC, destroy our tranquil communities; and turn our area into another Fort Mill or Indian Land. Check out Facebook sites: Around Richburg, Rodman, SC, Chester County Citizens for Responsible Government. This is our lives, our family, our future.
& Residents of Chester County, SC