A Greenwood man was sentenced Monday in relation to a carjacking and kidnapping case that began in Newberry, passed through Chester and ended in Florida.
On November 8, 2021, Curtis Dwight Tompkins (now 24) approached two teens at a gas station in Newberry, flashing a large sum of money and asking for a ride. Shortly after getting in the car, Tompkins produced a gun and began issuing orders to the two. He ordered them to stop at the QT in Richburg to refuel, then directed them to drive down Mountain Gap Road in the direction of Highway 97. He told one of them to get out, but both then fled and he sped away in the 2012 Camaro. The two reportedly began knocking on doors seeking help at that point.
On November 11, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office contacted investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to confirm they had stopped the Camaro and that Tompkins was one of the occupants. He waived extradition and was brought back to South Carolina for prosecution.
The State and the defense negotiated a plea and Judge Daniel Coble sentenced Tompkins to 14 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping (two counts), carjacking, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Because his crimes were violent in nature, he will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. Tompkins has pending charges in another jurisdiction.