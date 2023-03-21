A Greenwood man was sentenced Monday in relation to a carjacking and kidnapping case that began in Newberry, passed through Chester and ended in Florida.

On November 8, 2021, Curtis Dwight Tompkins (now 24) approached two teens at a gas station in Newberry, flashing a large sum of money and asking for a ride. Shortly after getting in the car, Tompkins produced a gun and began issuing orders to the two. He ordered them to stop at the QT in Richburg to refuel, then directed them to drive down Mountain Gap Road in the direction of Highway 97. He told one of them to get out, but both then fled and he sped away in the 2012 Camaro. The two reportedly began knocking on doors seeking help at that point.

