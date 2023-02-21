Over 100 business and community leaders and interested citizens took part in the Chester County Chamber of Commerce’s first Discover Chester County Tourism Talks event recently.
At the lunch and learn, Chamber President Brooke Clinton prefaced the tour by stating “The purpose of today’s event is to disseminate information, to generate excitement for the upcoming tourism projects, and to help you all make connections to boost and promote your businesses.
“Since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020, we have had approximately 125 small businesses join the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. It’s my estimate that about 52 of those businesses are directly impacted by tourism,” Clinton said.
“Of those, I include folks like new boutiques, restaurants, bars, event venues and farms that have agro tourism. Last year, we worked with the Great Falls Hometown Association and the Small Business Development Center to launch our entrepreneur roundtable discussion groups. Although we’ve only met a handful of times, we’ve already served more than 75 small businesses who have either recently started or plan to launch a business in this area.
“For many of these folks, their reasons for establishing a business here is because they’re excited over tourism opportunities and upcoming plans, like the Whitewater, like the expanded trails, like the new state park that’s coming to Great Falls. These entrepreneurs are confident that tourism dollars are coming to this county,” she said.
She pointed to her own experiences with her three kids and how they stop to get snacks or souvenirs when traveling, or have to visit an urgent care along the way because of mishaps, or maybe stop at a mechanic’s or hardware store when they’re camping.
“So my point is that when we stop and think about the many businesses that indirectly benefit from additional travelers coming in and out, there’s a reason we need to support tourism development in Chester County,” Clinton said. “It means that we’re supporting our small businesses, which of course strengthens our economy, and provides a better quality of life for all of us here.”
She charged the tourists taking part in the tour that their assignment was to “connect the dots. We want you to learn about the three destinations that we’re visiting today. And then we ask that you please spread the word on social media, to your family to your friends. We want you to get in the habit of building each other up, advertise for each other. Take plenty of photos on your tour. Post positive reviews on these folks websites, plan a follow up trip with your own families. We also want you to think creatively about partnering with other businesses to guide and direct tourists from one site to the next,” she said.
“But we need to find more ways to make sure that visitors know that yes, they can run the rapids in Great Falls. But then they can shoot clays at Rocky Creek. They can play a round at Chester Golf, they can fish in the Broad. They can jump out of an airplane in Lowrys at Skydive Carolina.
“Between all of these amazing activities. They can stay in our hotels our bed and breakfasts, they can eat in our restaurants, they can explore our museums, historic sites, antique shops, boutiques, they can take in the natural beauty of Chester County and the surrounding area.”
She pointed out that The N&R announced the hiring of Brian Hester as the new Chester County administrator.
Clinton added, “We look forward to working with Mr. Hester to understand and learn more about his vision for tourism development in Chester County, and what we at the chamber and economic development can do to promote all that we have to our visitors,” she said.
During the lunch and learn, Lynn Montgomery Moore with the Olde English Tourism District briefed the participants on the importance of tourism in the state and in Chester County.
“Who is a tourist? She asked, a tourist is “ someone who travels to the area 50 miles away, they travel for business or leisure purposes. These people stay in hotels, but not only are they paying the hotel fee, they’re also paying accommodations tax, which is two% across South Carolina. It’s a sales tax on all expenditures, and admissions tax. The Olde English District has the largest ticketed attraction in the state of South Carolina in Carowinds. And that’s usually about a five% tax. So tourists are taxpayers here, in that there’s a tax relief from tourists of about $760 per household in South Carolina… So therefore, even if you don’t think you have a stake in tourism, you do because you’re getting as an individual, your household is getting that tax relief,” Moore said.
She exhibited the latest tourism figures that shows jobs and paychecks are created by tourism — over $450 million is spent on tourism expenditures, just in the Olde English District’s seven county region.
“Our research tells us that $150 a day is what a group will come to the area and spend,” Moore said.
“If we have just 100 groups that come to our area that’s $150,000 in a day. That boosts our economy; when they tourists come where we’re able to have things in in our region that we can’t sustain as just local people,” she said.
She encouraged the groups in the room to submit any tourism-related event to the Olde English District website.
Lunch and learn participants also got an update on the Duke Energy whitewater project taking place in Great Falls and a quick economic development update from Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long. Then by bus from local Chester County tour companies, the tourists made three stops at the Catawba Falls Event Center, Carolina Adventure World in nearby Fairfield County and visited the Nitrolee Access Area, where kayakers will put in to experience the whitewater thrills. Following this they returned to the Gateway for a wine and cheese networking event.