Another new position is coming to Great Falls.
At last week’s regular meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Mayor Josh Brantley discussed recreation, a topic that has come a lot in the past few years. Brantley has previously encouraged the Town to support various youth sports and has encouraged local leagues to partner and combine resources. He also said that local recreation has too often had to piggyback off other areas.
“Our youth recreation has been picked up by individuals and has been coattailing off other municipalities like Winnsboro, Lewisville and Chester,” he said.
Brantley said with the exciting possibilities that lie ahead for recreation in Great Falls, thanks to whitewater recreation that is slated to debut next year, the time is now to “get a program up and running.” There needs to be someone in charge, though, a point person who can help guide and direct local youth sports under the banner of the Town.
“It’s about someone with a heart for kids, it’s not about money,” he said.
To that end he proposed a new recreation director position, one that would pay $5,000 annually. He said he’d spoken to a couple of people who would be interested in taking on the job with that level of compensation.
Councilman Bradd Lyles said he liked the idea, though he thought specifics needed to be hammered out. The Council voted unanimously to approve creating the position with an annual salary of $5,000. A specific job description has not yet been put together and there was not discussion of exactly when a hire would be made.
The Council approved the creation of an administrator position earlier this year but has not publicly discussed the job in the past several meetings and has not made a hire at this point.