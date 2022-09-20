Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson was not present at Monday’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council but his absence was happily excused.
During Monday’s meeting, Vinson was not present to deliver his monthly report, but it was discussed that he was gone to undergo training with a new police officer that was recently brought on board.
Hiring and retaining police officers has been a difficult prospect for many departments recently, especially Great Falls. In July, Vinson reported that two officers had recently left the force and that another had interviewed for another position he would likely be taking. That figured to leave Great Falls extremely depleted, though Vinson said thankfully the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has been lending assistance to help fill the gaps.
At the same meeting, it appeared efforts to bring new officers into the fold were getting a boost as the Council approved a pay increase of $5,000 annually. While that would still leave the Town’s starting pay a bit below some agencies (namely the Sheriff’s Office, which advertises starting pay at $40,616), it did raise compensation to a competitive level. Still, a month later, Vinson reported that not only had he not made any new hires, he really had not gotten any applications.
However, the department has now taken at least one step toward getting back to full staff.