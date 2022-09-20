With whitewater recreation on the way and other projects in the works, the Town of Great Falls is growing. The Town’s staff may soon be growing as well.
At Monday’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Mayor Josh Brantley pitched the idea of hiring an administrator. The Town operates under a council form of government and per state code, a council can opt to hire an administrator at its discretion.
“I think a town administrator is something that will help us in terms of the day-to-day operations. They could help bring things together,” Brantley said.
With whitewater recreation set to start next year, there is likely to be an influx of business and visitors to the Town. There are other ongoing projects like the renovation of the Belk building funded through the Chester County one-cent sales tax. Having a person that could oversee all that activity, the implementation of accompanying ordinances and future growth would be a valuable tool, Brantley said.
The mayor said he had checked with the Municipal Association of South Carolina and was assured Great Falls could use federal ARPA funds to pay for the position.
Brantley initially moved that the administrator position be created and an annual salary of $50,000 be set. There was then discussion that there should be a salary range instead of one set number, with Councilman Roddy Leonhardt wondering if a suitable candidate could be found for that price. After deciding the issue required further discussion to determine not only a salary but also a definitive job description, the matter was tabled, but will be brought back for future discussion.
That wasn’t the only change that Brantley recommended as he also suggested that the Town reinstitute committees. He said those were discontinued 2016, but he felt with so much going on, now was a good time to bring them back.
“We have the Belk building project (one-cent sales tax money has been allocated for its refurbishment), streetscape work and sanitation stuff we’re dealing with,” he said.
It is one thing to have committees, but it is quite another to maximize their potential. Brantley said any committee should have a very specific focus and deliver monthly reports to the Council. He also expressed that public input was important and suggested having members of the community named to committees. For example, if there is going to be a sanitation committee, there may not necessarily be members of the council that have knowledge or expertise on the subject, but some member of the public might. Newly sworn in Councilman Kendell Alexander said he liked the idea.
“It’s more eyes to see things and more brains to work on things,” he said.
Early in the meeting, citizen Larry Loflin had asked about the lack of progress and work that had been done on the Belk building, for which more than $2 million has been allocated. Brantley said an ad-hoc committee focusing solely on matters related to the project should be formed and asked if Loflin would be willing to serve. He agreed to do so as did council members Tiffany Craig and Roddy Leonhardt.
Other committees, both ad-hoc and standing, are likely to be formed in the future.