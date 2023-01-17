STAFF REPORTS
So long as the vote on a second reading went the same as the first, the Town of Great Falls will soon have a new garbage ordinance.
Great Falls Town Council has spent many hours in regular meetings and work sessions discussing a new garbage ordinance. A final version was up for a final approval Tuesday night.
The new ordinance stipulates that the Great Falls Sanitation Department will administer residential, commercial and industrial refuse removal. Commercial and industrial plants may transport waste from their operations to an approved sanitary landfill. All mobile containers will be furnished by the Town and no other container can be used within the Town for residential trash pickup.
Mobile containers will have to remain at their assigned address and garbage will be picked up weekly. “All approved garbage” must be placed in a bag and put inside the town-provided mobile containers. Containers are to be placed “at the pickup point” on the scheduled pickup day, “which shall be that point on the property nearest the route of the vehicles.
Commercial establishments will have to utilize approved bulk containers as necessary for solid waste. These containers will be positioned at the establishments by the Town to permit waste collection in the most expeditious manner. Commercial establishments can opt out of the town’s service if they so choose and contract with an outside firm. Any household, commercial establishments or industry requiring handling of special waste will be required to contract with an outside firm. Containers provided by the Town are property of the Town. Containers “which are damaged, destroyed, or stolen through abuse, neglect or improper use by the occupant or owner shall be replaced at the expense of the occupant or owner of the residence.” Containers that are stolen or damaged through no fault of the owner will be replaced at no charge.
Occupants will have a responsibility to place trash out for collection (employees of the Town are only allowed to help those residences approved for back-door service. All single-family or multifamily residential containers will be placed on the curb for collection no earlier than 3 p.m. the day before collection and should be removed by no later than sunset on the day of collection. Containers should otherwise be kept in the rear of the residence or side of the residence if behind shrubbery or other “suitable screening such that the containers are nor readily visible from the street.”
When residents have more trash than their container can accommodate, they can put the excess waste in a collection bag which can be purchased from the Town at a cost of $2.00 per bag. Residents can also obtain a second container if they desire for a cost of $120 per year. Containers should not be filled beyond capacity and the storage area and pickup area for the containers should be kept free of litter.
Branches, clippings and other yard waste should not be placed in the containers. Those should be placed at (but not in) the street, with leaves separated from other refuse. Any limbs or branches that are more than six inches in diameter will not be picked up. They should also not be more than six feet long unless prior consent has been granted.
Building materials should not be placed in containers. Solid waste should not be placed on public property and no person is to interfere with the normal waste collection process. Trash is picked up once-a-week, Small dead animals will be picked up on an “on call” basis.
It will be unlawful for anyone that is not contracted with the Town to dispose of waste or place waste in any receptacle. The containers will be billed monthly on water bills. The town will discontinue service of delinquent accounts. Reinstatement of service will cost $20 plus past due amount. Bulky items (like furniture) will be collected on a fee basis.