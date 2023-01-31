Welcome Center, State Park location, Gift shop, Museum. This and more is what the Town Council of Great Falls envisions for the “company store” also called the Belk Building. At a workshop on Monday, they started discussing details with engineers from Alliance Consulting Engineering and L3SP planners.

Town Council members along with Larry Loflin who was the Town’s liaison with the one-cent sales tax committee, spoke to Adam Hogan with Alliance and Dean Oang with LS3P.

