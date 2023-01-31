Welcome Center, State Park location, Gift shop, Museum. This and more is what the Town Council of Great Falls envisions for the “company store” also called the Belk Building. At a workshop on Monday, they started discussing details with engineers from Alliance Consulting Engineering and L3SP planners.
Town Council members along with Larry Loflin who was the Town’s liaison with the one-cent sales tax committee, spoke to Adam Hogan with Alliance and Dean Oang with LS3P.
The engineer and planner first discussed the scope of work and what services they provide relative to the design of the building.
Hogan said the first step would be the schematic design phase, which would take the project to about 30% of level of detail in the plans that could be shared with contractors and the contractors could then determine some initial budgets they could bring before council and the planners.
Following up on an earlier meeting last December, Oang advised council, “we thought it would be a good idea for the Town to say ‘what do we have? What do we want to get to?’ and see what that big budget number is,” he said. Oang added he would like to see exactly what the Town wants the building to become.
He mentioned the volatility in the market means that construction costs fluctuate daily, so they want to bring in some contractors and ask them for preliminary numbers.
“At that point we can see where the project’s budget is, and scale it down if we need to, or if the whole thing is great and on budget, then we can proceed,” he said.
He said the budget amount that council got in 2020 has increased, due to skyrocketing construction and other costs.
“So what will that ($2.6) million get us now? I don’t know that either, because the market is changing so fast,” he said.
Oang said as part of the initial work, he intends to get someone to do a 3D scan the building using LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and also take some X-rays of the buildings.
“Then we don’t have any surprises, and we know exactly what’s in there from the bottom all the way up to the roof.”
While architectural drawings are being created. Oang will sit down with stakeholders and “really decide what we want in this building — or what we want this building to be.”
Oang will also call in a structural engineer to get a structural analysis of the building, especially analyzing the second floor and what can be done to make it stable and able to be occupied, he said.
Hogan pointed out the way the project was proposed for the penny sales tax was as a visitor’s center and museum, “so we’re kind of bound by that penny sales tax provision to use the building for that.”
Council shared their vision with Hogan and Oang for the building based on those parameters.
Councilmember Roddey Leonhardt said the town would like to use the downstairs areas for the welcome center and said S.C. State Parks wants a portion of the space as does the Katawba Valley Land Trust (KVLT — the entity that deeded the building to the town town originally). KVLT requested 100 s.f. for their use. Council has not determined a usage for the upstairs space.
“We’d like to put the building back the way it was, without tearing any rooms out and remodel it just the way it was,” Leonhardt said.
The vision for the museum space is an exhibit of pictures related to Great Falls, not a full-blown museum.
The building is on the state historical preservation list. Hogan said he has been in touch with the S.C. Historic Preservation Office (SHiPO) and they have told them they are not holding them to any particular standard in the reconstruction, such as requiring the building be rebuilt back to the way it looked in the 1930s.
“We want to keep it as close as we can to its original design, to keep it as much as we can as to how it originally was,” said Mayor Josh Brantley.
There were certain covenants on the agreement when KVLT deeded the building to the town, and Mayor Brantley pointed out “At the end of the day, what we need to do is when we draw up this scope and we have everything set on the plans, we need to deliver the plans to KVLT and let them review and approve of them to ensure we are not causing any issues there,” he said.
Council discussed the possibility of using the upstairs spaces of the building as an event venue or a community space, or even, as a space that people could rent for things like wedding receptions.
Following the discussion in the workshop, Loflin, the members of Town Council, and Glinda Coleman, the Executive Director of the Great Falls Hometown Association, toured the building and envisioned what it could be, discussing the challenge they saw in a concrete form before them.