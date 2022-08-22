Great Falls Town employees that worked through the COVID-19 pandemic will be receiving some bonus pay for their efforts.
Like most towns nationwide, Great Falls received hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. There are parameters on how the money can be spent, but officials have a fairly wide latitude in that respect. One area the money can be directed towards is compensating essential employees that continued to work through the pandemic.
The City of Chester opted to give bonuses for employees, setting tiers in terms of those with full or part-time employment and those that were at greater risk through working directly with the public as opposed to controlled (and closed) office settings.
At its regular meeting last week, Great Falls Town Council took similar action. Councilwoman Tiffany Craig made a motion to approve one-time payments of $1,500 to full-time employees with at least six months of tenure, $1,000 to part-time employees with at least six months of tenure and $500 to any Great Falls employee that has been on the job less than six months.
The motion passed unanimously. The funds for the payments will come from Great Falls’ ARPA allotment.