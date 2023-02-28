After initially being suspended upon his arrest by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on misconduct charges, Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Vinson has been fired.
Vinson was arrested in January and charged with misconduct in office. According to the arrest warrant, “from the dates of Dec. 19, 2021 through June 17, 2022, while acting in his official capacity as Chief of Police for the Great Falls Police Department, Jeremy Vinson committed malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance of his office duties in the investigation, disposition and prosecution of a Dec. 19, 2021 hit and run incident in which (name redacted) and (name redacted) were the victims and the Great Falls Police Department was the acting law enforcement agency. Chief Vinson negotiated and disposed of the case in Great Falls Municipal Court without the proper authority from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to do so. Chief Vinson failed to notify (name redacted) and (name redacted) of the negotiations and disposition of their case.”