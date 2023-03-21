The new whitewater is obviously going to be a big part of the recreation in Great Falls going forward, but it isn’t the only recreational opportunity the town is pursuing.

Recently, former South Carolina Schools Superintendent Jim Rex spoke to Great Falls Town Council about the growing interest of pickleball. He said it is the fastest growing sport in America, doesn’t require a high degree of athleticism to play and is growing locally as well. He doesn’t live in Great Falls, but said he and many of his other pickleball loving friends visit the town often.

