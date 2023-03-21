The new whitewater is obviously going to be a big part of the recreation in Great Falls going forward, but it isn’t the only recreational opportunity the town is pursuing.
Recently, former South Carolina Schools Superintendent Jim Rex spoke to Great Falls Town Council about the growing interest of pickleball. He said it is the fastest growing sport in America, doesn’t require a high degree of athleticism to play and is growing locally as well. He doesn’t live in Great Falls, but said he and many of his other pickleball loving friends visit the town often.
“I’ve been a Lake Wateree resident for 22 years,” he said. “For many of us, this is the town we come to, connect to, it’s where we shop.”
He inquired about the possibility of the Town making use of available space to build pickleball courts. The Town’s underutilized tennis courts might be a good location, he said, with the cost to convert two of them to pickleball courts (one tennis court could accommodate space for at least three pickleball courts) estimated at around $20,000.
The Council did not take action immediately, but at a recent meeting of the Council, Mayor Josh Brantley said the current plan is to convert one tennis court to a couple of pickleball courts. The Town will monitor the number of players on the tennis and pickleball courts and will act accordingly in the future, he said.