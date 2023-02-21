A traffic stop on a person the CCSO had under surveillance has led to some drug distribution charges.
On Thursday, February 16th, Investigators with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance to locate Desean Moses, a subject who was wanted by law enforcement for distribution of illegal narcotics.
Moses was located while travelling on Armory Road in Chester County. Upon identifying Moses, Investigators conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle. During the traffic stop Moses attempted to throw a package containing pressed pills, believed to be fentanyl, out of the window of his vehicle. The package was subsequently located on the side of Old York Road and seized as evidence. Moses was arrested and transported to Chester County Detention Center.
In addition to the original distribution warrants, Moses is also being charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWID) a Schedule II Narcotic.
Working in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, this is an active and ongoing investigation into the distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics, and more arrests are possible in the near future.
Bond was denied for Moses on all charges.