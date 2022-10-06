A judge has rejected motions by former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood and former deputy Johnny Neal to remain free on bond pending appeal.
Judge Joseph Anderson ruled Wednesday that the two men must both report to federal prison to begin serving their 46-month sentences by Oct. 14.
Last month, Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best filed a motion (Neal’s new attorney did the same a few days later) arguing that her client should be able to remain free on bond until his appeal could be heard. She cited his “lifelong commitment to law enforcement” and the fact that he was neither a threat to the community or a flight risk. Her motion noted that Underwood was acquitted on three of the four civil rights violations with which he was charged (in relation to the illegal arrest and civil rights violations of Kevin Simpson) and “there is reason to believe that once considered by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, the other count will also be found to be infirm because the district court erred in excluding Mr. Underwood’s evidence that constituted his defense and would have shown the jury that his actions that night were reasonable (related to the arrest of Simpson).” Specifically, Underwood sought to enlist “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “relative to the alleged civil rights violation” of Simpson, but claims his testimony was unduly challenged and limited. Neal’s motion was very similar, referencing the testimony of Nash having been limited. Both Underwood and Neal were given a stay on having to report to prison (both were originally to have done so in September) until the government had responded to the motions.
The government response filed Oct. 4, said the testimony in question only dealt with one of the many charges on which the men were convicted.
“The sole issue raised in Underwood’s motion relates to the Court’s rulings regarding Nash’s expert testimony. On its face, Underwood’s motion only challenges the unlawful arrest count and associated 12-month sentence and does not contest the validity of the other seven counts of conviction. Because the question Underwood raises is only relevant to one of the seven counts and Underwood was sentenced to concurrent 46-month terms on the remaining unaffected counts, Underwood has not satisfied the standard for release regardless of the merits of his lone claim,” the government’s response read.
Additionally, it was argued that the court has broad discretion in terms of ruling some testimony in a trial as being inadmissible.
Anderson agreed with the government’s argument in favor of denying the motions of Underwood and Neal.
“Defendants conclude that if Nash were allowed to offer his full array of expert opinions, the jury would have acquitted defendants of Count 2—the only charge relating to the civil rights violation of (Kevin Simpson) for which the defendants were convicted. Therefore, defendants aver that there is a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in a reversal or new trial as to Count 2. Even if this Court were to assume that defendants are correct, their motions still fail as a matter of law,” Anderson wrote.
The motions only challenge the unlawful arrest count and associated 12-month sentence, but don’t deal with the validity of the other seven counts of conviction for Underwood and 11 for Neal, Anderson wrote.
“Defendants have not satisfied the standard for release, regardless of the merits of this lone claim…because defendants’ other counts could remain valid regardless of the ultimate determination of defendants’ challenge to Count 2, the Court need not address the merits of defendants’ contention that the question presented is substantial and likely to warrant reversal or a new trial,” Anderson wrote.
Underwood was found guilty on several counts last April including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges. Neal was found guilty on charges of conspiracy in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, violation of civil rights, additional counts of falsification of records and federal program theft and eight other conspiracy counts.