Three days before he was scheduled to report to federal prison to begin a 46-month sentence, former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood filed a motion for release pending appeal. If successful, it would allow him to remain free on bond pending his appeal.

The motion was filed Monday by Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best. The motion touts his lengthy law enforcement career, notes he was “convicted after trial of several non-violent offenses that allegedly occurred during the course of his employment” and said he has “steadfastly maintained his innocence and was acquitted of three counts after trial.” He was found guilty on seven counts including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the November 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges.

Trending Videos