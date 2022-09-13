Three days before he was scheduled to report to federal prison to begin a 46-month sentence, former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood filed a motion for release pending appeal. If successful, it would allow him to remain free on bond pending his appeal.
The motion was filed Monday by Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best. The motion touts his lengthy law enforcement career, notes he was “convicted after trial of several non-violent offenses that allegedly occurred during the course of his employment” and said he has “steadfastly maintained his innocence and was acquitted of three counts after trial.” He was found guilty on seven counts including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the November 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges.
The motion quotes laws about release or detention pending appeal, saying that “the judicial officer shall order that a person who has been found guilty of an offense and sentenced to a term of imprisonment, and who has filed an appeal or a petition for a writ of certiorari, be detained, unless the judicial officer finds…by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any person or the community if released…and that the appeal is not for the purpose of delay and raises substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, an order for a new trial, a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment or a reduced sentence…”
Further, the motion says Underwood has a “lifelong commitment to law enforcement” and a “successful pre-trial supervision” so there “is no question but that Mr. Underwood would not pose any threat to the community.” Since he has “consistently submitted to the authority of this court” there is also “no reason for the Court to believe this motion is being filed for purposes of delay.”
The motion notes that Underwood was acquitted on three of the four civil rights violations with which he was charged and “there is reason to believe that once considered by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, the other count will also be found to be infirm because the district court erred in excluding Mr. Underwood’s evidence that constituted his defense and would have shown the jury that his action that night were reasonable.” There is a further argument that “the district court imposed an extraordinary limit on (his) ability to present a defense to the charge for which he was indicted.” Specifically, Underwood sought to enlist “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “relative to the alleged civil right violation” of Simpson.
Underwood arrested Simpson on his own front porch as he livestreamed a car accident scene. Underwood approached Simpson once, told him to get on his porch and cautioned that there was an ongoing manhunt. Simpson backed up but eventually moved back toward the front of his yard. Underwood approached him again after several minutes and told him to go to his porch, again saying a manhunt was ongoing. He complied this time and said, “go manhunt” as Underwood walked away. The former sheriff stopped, turned around, walked onto the porch and asked Simpson if he had something he wanted to say. When Simpson told him to “do his job” and “go manhunt” Underwood arrested him. His mother was arrested later that night (both eventually had all charged dropped by State Attorney General Alan Wilson and settled a civil case out-of-court) and the two spent parts of three nights in jail, with Simpson charged with resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct. However, an incident report on the matter wasn’t written until months later, was only written once federal investigators looking into the case asked for it and the narrative in contained (that Simpson was out in the street cursing at officers) did not match the video remained on Facebook.
The motion claims that Nash submitted a summary report of expert witness testimony in which he provided 11 expert opinion he intended to offer at trial. The government sought to limit Nash’s testimony because it contained legal exclusions that the court previously excluded from trial, because they were irrelevant, made broad generalizations and attempted to “introduce, under the guise of expert opinion, testimony regarding the defendants’ mental state that should properly come in through a fact witness.”
“In short, the government sought to limit every single one of Nash’s opinions in this case,” the motion says. “The court’s ruling disregards Rule 704…that in a criminal case, as expert witness must not state an opinion about whether the defendant did or did not have a mental state or condition that constitutes an element of the crime charged or a defense. The general rule is that experts are allowed to testify as to ultimate issues…At trial, Nash’s testimony was highly circumscribed by the Court and he did not testify to the opinion he offered in his summary report. It is clear from the transcript, and the government’s constant objections to his testimony that Nash was unable to testify to matters about which he was competent and would have provided a defense for Mr. Underwood. The district court erred by impermissibly limiting his testimony.”
The argument continues that Nash was an important part of Underwood’s defense on the civil rights offenses, which often “hinge on the reasonableness of an actor’s behavior which is often analyzed through the distorting lenses of hindsight.” The government requesting to limit Nash’s testimony and the Court’s sustaining of that request “violated Mr. Underwood’s right to present a defense.”
“This Court should find that Mr. Underwood’s case raises substantial issues of law or fact and allow him to remain released on bond while he challenges his case.”
William Miller of the United States Attorney’s Office, one of the attorneys that prosecuted Underwood and former deputies Robert Sprouse and Johnny Neal, is opposed to the request. At July’s sentencing hearing, Underwood was given until September 15 to self-report to federal prison.