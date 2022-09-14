Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood did not have to report to federal prison Thursday as originally scheduled.
Underwood was found guilty on several counts last April including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the November 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges. In July, he was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison.
Last Monday, Underwood’s new attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best filed a motion for release pending appeal. If approved by a judge, it would allow Underwood to remain free on bond until his appeal is heard. The motion quotes laws about release or detention pending appeal, saying that “the judicial officer shall order that a person who has been found guilty of an offense and sentenced to a term of imprisonment, and who has filed an appeal or a petition for a writ of certiorari, be detained, unless the judicial officer finds…by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any person or the community if released…and that the appeal is not for the purpose of delay and raises substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal, an order for a new trial, a sentence that does not include a term of imprisonment or a reduced sentence…”
The motion cites Underwood’s “lifelong commitment to law enforcement,” claims he would poses a threat to the community and that there is no reason for the court to suspect the filing was a stall tactic since he “has consistently submitted to the authority of this court.”
The motion notes that Underwood was acquitted on three of the four civil rights violations with which he was charged and “there is reason to believe that once considered by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, the other count will also be found to be infirm because the district court erred in excluding Mr. Underwood’s evidence that constituted his defense and would have shown the jury that his actions that night were reasonable (related to the arrest of Simpson).” Specifically, Underwood sought to enlist “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “relative to the alleged civil right violation” of Simpson, but claims his testimony was unduly challenged and limited.
To orders were issued Wednesday by Attorney Joseph Anderson, who is now handling the case. The first said the United States Attorney’s Office “is requested to file a memorandum setting forth the government’s positions as to the defendant’s motion within 21 days from the date of this order.”
The second order says the court “find it prudent to delay the defendant’s reporting date by 30 days from the date of this order to allow time to adjudicate the defendant’s motion for appellate bond.” With that, Underwood’s reporting date was stayed until Oct 14, with the government’s response to the motion for release due by Oct. 4.
Per the filings, U.S. Attorney William Miller, one of the government lawyers that prosecuted Underwood, has indicated he does not support Underwood remaining free while he his appeal is being considered. Underwood was originally set to self-report to federal prison on Sept. 15.