On the same day former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart was sentenced and taken to state prison to begin a seven-year sentence, former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood reported to federal prison to begin his 46-month sentence.

Underwood was found guilty on several counts last April including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges. He recently filed a motion to remain free on bond pending an appeal. The basis of the appeal is that Underwood sought to enlist, during his trial, “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “relative to the alleged civil right violation” of Simpson, but claims his testimony was unduly challenged and limited. Neal’s motion was very similar, referencing the testimony of Nash having been limited. Both Underwood and Neal were given a stay on having to report to prison (both were originally to have done so in September) until the government had responded to the motions.

