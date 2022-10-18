On the same day former Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart was sentenced and taken to state prison to begin a seven-year sentence, former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood reported to federal prison to begin his 46-month sentence.
Underwood was found guilty on several counts last April including a conspiracy charge in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, civil rights violations (related to the 2018 arrest of Kevin Simpson) and additional federal program theft and conspiracy charges. He recently filed a motion to remain free on bond pending an appeal. The basis of the appeal is that Underwood sought to enlist, during his trial, “his expert, Ray Nash” president and founder of Police Dynamic Institute and a long-time law enforcement officer, to testify on his behalf “relative to the alleged civil right violation” of Simpson, but claims his testimony was unduly challenged and limited. Neal’s motion was very similar, referencing the testimony of Nash having been limited. Both Underwood and Neal were given a stay on having to report to prison (both were originally to have done so in September) until the government had responded to the motions.
Government attorneys objected, arguing that his appeal centered on only one of the seven charges he faced.
“On its face, Underwood’s motion only challenges the unlawful arrest count and associated 12-month sentence and does not contest the validity of the other…counts of conviction. Because the question Underwood raises is only relevant to one of the seven counts and Underwood was sentenced to concurrent 46-month terms on the remaining unaffected counts, Underwood has not satisfied the standard for release regardless of the merits of his lone claim,” the government’s response read.
Judge Joseph Anderson, who did allow Underwood to remain free past his scheduled September reporting date pending the government response, agreed with the government and ordered Underwood to report to prison by Friday.
Per an inmate database, Underwood did report to “Big Sandy” penitentiary in Kentucky Friday to being serving his sentence. His appeal is still pending.
Also reporting to prison Friday was former Chester County Deputy Johnny Neal. An Underwood co-defendant, Neal was found guilty on charges of conspiracy in relation to wire fraud, federal program theft or falsification of records, violation of civil rights, additional counts of falsification of records and federal program theft and eight other conspiracy counts. He initially sought a delay in reporting to prison because of health issues, which was denied. He then filed a motion to remain free on bond pending his appeal, which was almost identical to Underwood’s. Anderson rejected it on the same grounds. He reported to the Ashland FCI facility (also in Kentucky) on Friday.
Robert Sprouse, another co-defendant, reported to Cumberland FCI in Maryland to begin serving his sentence two months ago.