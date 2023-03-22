Christ in the Passover: A Presentation On Saturday, April 1, from 12:00-12:45 p.m., Union ARP Church will host “Christ in the Passover: A Presentation.” This powerful presentation, shared by Arielle Randle from Jews for Jesus, will demonstrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples.
Join us for an explanation of the beautiful symbolism of the Jewish ceremony called a seder. We’ll weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before He died and give us a closer look at the very Jewish life He led.