Neely addresses crowd

Union ARP Church Pastor Neely Gaston addresses the group of firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement and other first responders at the BBQ lunch put on by church members to both thank first responders and commemorate the service of first responders during 9/11 and every day.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

In the course of discussing the difficult job that first responders have and why Union ARP Church in Richburg chooses to honor them, especially on the anniversary of 9/11, Pastor Neely Gaston said something to the effect of “I can’t imagine what they have to go through” just mere days before many of those same first responders would be working a fatal collision where four people lost their lives.

Gaston said this is the third year that Union ARP has honored first responders with a thank-you barbecue, but the Church as had a memorial service commemorating September 11, 2001 ever since the year that tragic event happened.

Trending Videos