In the course of discussing the difficult job that first responders have and why Union ARP Church in Richburg chooses to honor them, especially on the anniversary of 9/11, Pastor Neely Gaston said something to the effect of “I can’t imagine what they have to go through” just mere days before many of those same first responders would be working a fatal collision where four people lost their lives.
Gaston said this is the third year that Union ARP has honored first responders with a thank-you barbecue, but the Church as had a memorial service commemorating September 11, 2001 ever since the year that tragic event happened.
“And that is mainly through the Church’s love and support of our volunteer fire departments, the EMTs and Sheriff’s and police departments, all our first responders.
“It has been a part of the DNA of this Church, and just another way of saying “Thank You” to our neighbors and appreciating what they do,” Gaston said.
Many of the area’s firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement are members of Union ARP Church. A lot of the church members are retired firefighters or even fire chiefs. Gaston is the Chaplain of the Richburg Fire Department. His uncle helped start the Lando Fire Department.
“This goes all the way back to the old days of the fire department. Many of the members of the fire department back then were members of the church.
“I just have always had a heart for people that are willing to do something for somebody else. It’s like I was telling some of our volunteers — if I get in a wreck or my house catches fire, I’m going to need someone like these people to help. Do unto others as you’d have them do unto you, is their code.
“So many of these first responders, at every level, from Highway Patrol all the way to the person loading up the patient in the ambulance, they see things that we don’t see. We recently had a young child that was killed in a horrible accident — these folks had to deal with that. It was the same week of two tractor-trailer wrecks and another tractor-trailer wreck where the driver was killed. They had six to seven deaths within 10 days and I was dealing with a lot of people. They were hurting, and I could only pray with them and listen to them.
“It’s not a job or a responsibility for these first responders: it’s a calling,” Gaston said.
“You can’t do this unless you feel called to do it,” he said.
“These people are literally dealing with life and death, something we think only people in the military do. But these folks are our civilian first line of defense,” he said.
And as long as they can, Union ARP Church will always tell them thank you and commemorate what first responders do, on the anniversary of 9/11 and every day.