When the high school wrestling season began, it was expected that Drue Shipman would win a AAA state title at 152 pounds wearing the red and blue singlet of Chester High School, but that didn’t happen.
There wasn’t a shocking upset during the state tournament and Shipman did win a state title, but did so in the A/AA bracket as a Lewisville Lion.
Lewisville has not fielded a wrestling team in years and might not have this year minus the ripple effects from a decision elsewhere. With Lewisville not having a team, athletes from that school were allowed to compete on the Chester High team. Realignment shifted Chester to a new region this season, though, and region voted not to allow the practice to continue, even though Shipman had competed as a Cyclone for three years and the decision could have cost him the opportunity to compete.
“When they told me, the first thing I did was tell my college coach (Shipman has signed to wrestle at Coker University) that either Lewisville would have to start a team or I wouldn’t have a senior season,” he said.
The prospect of not being able to wrestle was tough for Shipman to take. His uncle turned him onto the sport, he started it at a young age and said he fell in love with it the first time he stepped onto a mat. He works with a wrestling club in Fort Mill and he could have entered open tournaments individually, but Shipman would have been denied the opportunity to win a state title. He had been a state qualifier before and was a favorite to win his weight class this year. So when he heard Lewisville was looking into starting a team, he was optimistic. They got a bit of a late start, partly because they had to find a coach (Cedric Leron was ultimately hired) and had to start from literal ground zero in terms of equipment (they had not mats, headgear or singlets) and scheduling. They managed to pull everything together, though, Lewisville had a team and so did Shipman.
Leron said he was pleasantly surprised to see how much interest the sport generated. Lewisville faced off against some established programs that didn’t have nearly the numbers of the start-up Lions.
There were other hurdles along the way. There just aren’t many Class A wrestling programs in the immediate area and only one other team in Lewisville’s region fields a team, so the schedule was loaded with AA, AAA and AAAA competition.
Many wrestlers (including Shipman), also play football and the Lions made a run to the third round of the playoffs this year. So, fresh off a grueling football season, wrestlers had to roll right into wrestling. On top of being beaten up, Shipman said there is an adjustment period of getting into “wrestling shape.”
“I thought I was in good shape coming out of football but I wasn’t. I was actually in terrible wrestling shape,” he said.
Although there was a lot of excitement and interest in wrestling at Lewisville, there was almost no experience to speak of. Shipman had plenty of success on the mat on his resume and his younger brother Ethan had wrestled at Chester as well, but that was about it. So, in a sense, Shipman was almost a player coach.
“Nobody really knew what to do at first, so some of them would come over and talk to me. I just tried to help,” he said.
The team had success right out of the box, picking up a first round playoff win in the team competition. The team and individual playoffs are especially tough in Class A, though, because there is no Class A bracket. There are now enough Class A teams sporting teams statewide to have an exclusively Class A bracket and that idea was explored this year, but for some reason the South Carolina High School League opted not to pursue it in this school year. So, Class A schools (the state’s smallest) have to compete in a combined Class A/AA bracket. That means a school like Lewisville ends up competing in the playoffs against some schools that have nearly double their enrollment. In the second round of the team playoffs Lewisville lost a close match AA power Chesnee. Likewise, there is a combined bracket in the individual tournament. Were there a Class A only bracket, Shipman would likely have cruised to a title and barely been challenged. Even with the increased competition, Leron wasn’t worried.
“Him winning state is as close to a sure thing as there is,” Leron said.
Still, mixing in AA opponents, he actually lost in the upperstate finals to a wrestler from AA Liberty High. He knew he’d likely meet that competitor again and he did in the state finals. Shipman said once the state tournament began, he was “nervous and confident at the same time.”
“The plan was to move him around a lot more and create openings for me to shoot,” Shipman said.
Shipman was largely in control most of the way, but in the third period, Shipman said “he did turn me.” He was suddenly behind on points but wasn’t worried.
“I knew he was going to use his legs. Once he threw it, I got the reverse with seven seconds left,” Shipman said.
So he surged ahead in the final seconds and won the match. He didn’t show up to state wearing a red Cyclones singlet the way he’d probably imagined he would throughout his prep career, but Shipman did leave wearing the gold medal and he said that’s what matters the most.