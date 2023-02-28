Shipman

Drue Shipman brought home a state title for Lewisville this weekend at 152 pounds.

 PROVIDED

When the high school wrestling season began, it was expected that Drue Shipman would win a AAA state title at 152 pounds wearing the red and blue singlet of Chester High School, but that didn’t happen.

There wasn’t a shocking upset during the state tournament and Shipman did win a state title, but did so in the A/AA bracket as a Lewisville Lion.

