Richburg Christmas Parade is Dec. 10
The Richburg Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. To register, call 803-789-3636 or 803-519-8652. Registration can also be done online at richburgfd@gmail.com. Leave your name and number if you leave a message.
Chinese auction
Tracy Rogers will host a Chinese auction on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 161 West End St., Chester. Drop time will be from 11 to 11:59 a.m. and start time will be 12 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for one sheet or $20 for five sheets. The auction will feature 50/50 cash, money envelopes and gift cards. A TV raffle will cost $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.
Friends of the Animals Thrift Store
Friends of the Animals will no longer be able to take new applications for monthly dog and cat food. The half-price sale continues in the main thrift store. The Christmas store still has some lovely merchandise and will be open throughout December.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. The last class of the year will be held Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Camp Geronimo registrations
Camp Geronimo will hold its Holiday Horse Camp 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 29 and 30 at a cost of $150 ($75 deposit). Camps wil be held at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. For registration or more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
PCASA presentation
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will have a presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Battered But Not Broken office, 564 Old York Road, Chester. The topic will be how to deal with stalking.
MLK Parade set for Jan. 15
The Chester County Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Line-up will begin at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 803-377-3661, 803-280-6453 or 803-385-3271. Entries are being received now.
PCASA meeting
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will hold a support group meeting for survivors of sexual assault from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 19, at the PCASA office, 177 Columbia St., Chester.