North Chester Saddle Club
The North Chester Saddle Club will sponsor its 50th anniversary celebration (1972-2022) at the North Chester Saddle Club Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. The club will recognize the 4-H members, leaders and volunteers. Events will include Barrels and Pole Bending (Pee Wee for ages 12 years and younger, Youth for ages 13 to 17 years and Adults for ages 18 years and older) at a cost of $10 per event. Other events are Pee Wee and Ladies Goat Tying for $10; Breakaway Roping for $10; Wild Cow Dressing (three to a team) for $10 per team ($100 added money); Mutton Bustin’ (for ages six years and younger) for $10; Calf Herding for kids at no cost; and Open Bull Riding or $30 (with added money). The jackpot will be 2/3 entry for three places (first place 50%, second place 30% and third place 20%). Admission will be $10 for adults. $5 for children ages six to 12 years and free for preschool and younger. For more information, e-mail to northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com; visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/North Chester Rodeo; or call Nancy Stewart at 803-374-4451.
Flopeye Halloween party planning meeting
Flopeye Fish Festival and the Great Falls Merchants will hold a Mummy Shark Costume Contest and Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Flopeye area. For more information, call Todd Wright and Kathy Hinson, Sallie Hudson or Dusty Brantley.
Civitan Club selling Rada
The Chester Civitan Club is selling Rada cutlery as a fundraiser for club projects such as Special Needs and Disabilities, S.C. Special Olympics and Civitans At The Helm. Rada catalogs are available at Textile Unit Printers, 114 Helen St., Chester. Sales will continue through Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, call Rada Project Leader Mildred Kilpatrick at 803-377-4784.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
i85 will present a program on “Money Management 101” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. The theme for September is “Changing Negative Thinking To Positive Results.” Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Curry family reunion Oct. 9
The 59th annual Curry family reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. The 11 a.m. old home church service will be followed by a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. After lunch, the family roll call, statistic collection and business meeting will take place. Please attend to represent and honor your ancestors and learn about your roots if you are a descendant of Robert Curry, wife Nancy Agnes Miller Curry and their son and two daughters, Samuel Joseph Curry, Margaret Elizabeth Curry (Mrs. John Mobley Cameron) and Harriet Lucinda Curry (Mrs. Wylie Farmer). Surnames from these ancestors are Curry, Miller, Boyd, Wallace, Tennant, Young, Peay, Bankhead, McGarity, Roddey, Love, McWatters, Cameron, Stephenson, Wages, Jourdan, Smith, Carroll, Hall, Farmer, Roach, Nelms, Soloman, Steward, Houghpaugh, Burgess and many others over the 173 years since the birth of their first child.
Friends of the Animals sale
The Friends of the Animals thrift store is now having an end-of-summer sale. Everything except jewelry, formal wear and food is half off. Clothes are $1. A bag of clothes is priced at $5. New merchandise is being added daily. The sale will be going on throughout the month of September. All proceeds of the Friends of the Animals Thrift Store help pets and pet owners.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Chester County Historical Society
The Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Lowrys Community Center. The meeting will feature a catered meal and a presentation on the Carolina Maneuvers in Chester County. Tickets are available at the Chester County Historical Society Museum at 107 McAliley St. or the Chester County Transportation Museum on Wylie Street. Tickets are $40 each. Call 803-385-2332 for more information.
Upcoming Live After 5 event
Citizens of Chester are asked to mark their calendars for Friday, Oct. 7, the final event for Live After 5. Everyone is asked to come out and support Chester and the event vendors.
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are available on Eventbrite — Ghost Tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. There will be ghost tours, paranormal investigation tours and an online investigation with C.A.P.S. (Charlotte Area Paranormal Society). Waivers are required, and this event is for those over 18 years of age only. It is not appropriate for children. Call 803-385-2332 for details.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.