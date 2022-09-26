North Chester Saddle Club

The North Chester Saddle Club will sponsor its 50th anniversary celebration (1972-2022) at the North Chester Saddle Club Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. The club will recognize the 4-H members, leaders and volunteers. Events will include Barrels and Pole Bending (Pee Wee for ages 12 years and younger, Youth for ages 13 to 17 years and Adults for ages 18 years and older) at a cost of $10 per event. Other events are Pee Wee and Ladies Goat Tying for $10; Breakaway Roping for $10; Wild Cow Dressing (three to a team) for $10 per team ($100 added money); Mutton Bustin’ (for ages six years and younger) for $10; Calf Herding for kids at no cost; and Open Bull Riding or $30 (with added money). The jackpot will be 2/3 entry for three places (first place 50%, second place 30% and third place 20%). Admission will be $10 for adults. $5 for children ages six to 12 years and free for preschool and younger. For more information, e-mail to northchestersaddleclub@yahoo.com; visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/North Chester Rodeo; or call Nancy Stewart at 803-374-4451.

