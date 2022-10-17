Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail

Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are available on Eventbrite — Ghost Tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. There will be ghost tours, paranormal investigation tours and an online investigation with C.A.P.S. (Charlotte Area Paranormal Society). Waivers are required, and this event is for those over 18 years of age only. It is not appropriate for children. Call 803-385-2332 for details.

