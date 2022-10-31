Friends of the Animals Christmas Store

The Christmas Shop of the Friends of the Animals Thrift Store will open beginning on Monday, Nov. 7. The hours of operation are the same as the Trinkets and Treasures, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both stores will be open at those times provided help is available. Call 803-377-2091 to make sure the stores are open. The half price sale will continue in the Trinkets and Treasures main store. Jewelry has been added to the half price sale.

