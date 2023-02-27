The Academy
kindergarten

The Academy Charter School is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2023-2024 school year. A child should turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, in order to be eligible for kindergarten next year. When registering, bring your child’s birth certificate so that a copy can be made for school records. All applications are due by today, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to be included in the annual kindergarten lottery. Applications are available in the school office at 109 Hinton St. For more information, call the school at 803-385-6334.

