Friends of the Animals Thrift Store
The Trinkets and Treasures Thrift Store is closed for the holidays. The main store and the Christmas Shop will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2. The staff wishes everyone happy holidays.
Ongoing events at BBNB
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details.
- Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. The last class of the year will be held Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Camp Geronimo registrations
Camp Geronimo will hold its Holiday Horse Camp 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at a cost of $150 ($75 deposit). Camps wil be held at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road. Call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
WorkAbility Gala is Jan. 21
The WorkAbility Gala will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive Suite C, Richburg. “Gala At The Gateway” will have a 1950s theme. The event will feature happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., entertainment, music and a silent auction. A cash bar for beer and wine will also be available. Tickets are $40 each or $320 for a table of eight. All proceeds will benefit the projects of WorkAbility. Call Brenda Fort at 803-385-7035 or Susan Kovas at 803-374-1136 to buy a ticket.
PCASA presentation
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will have a presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Battered But Not Broken office, 564 Old York Road. The topic will be how to deal with stalking.
MLK Parade set for Jan. 15
The Chester County Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Line-up will begin at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 803-377-3661, 803-280-6453 or 803-385-3271. Entries are being received now.
PCASA meeting
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will hold a support group meeting for survivors of sexual assault from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the PCASA office, 177 Columbia St.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. Call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
