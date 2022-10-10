York Tech Chester to hold open house
The Chester campus of York Technical College will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. This campus offers the same services, programs and qualified faculty as the main campus and specializes in technical, health and transfer programs designed to help you reach your goals. Programs featured include nursing and EMT, welding and utility line worker, dual enrollment and youth apprenticeship programs, university transfer and bridge programs and corporate training programs. Open house will also offer information on how to enroll, how to pay for classes and how to get started. The York Tech Chester Center is located at 525 College Place, Chester.
Richburg Fall Festival is Oct. 22
The Town of Richburg will present the grand reopening of the Richburg Town Park and the Richburg Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richburg Town Park, 116 North Main St., Richburg. This event will include food and craft vendors, new children’s amusements and two live bands, The Oneppo Brothers and The Chester Jazz & Blues Band. Radio personality Earl Moore of 104.5 WGCD will broadcast live all day. There will be a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill with awards and prizes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the food pantries for the Fort Lawn Community Center and GRASP in Great Falls. For vendor opportunities or more information about the festival, email townofrichburg@yahoo.com or call 803-789-5484.
DAV selling raffle tickets for TV
The Chester DAV Chapter 19 is selling raffle tickets for a 70-inch Samsung TV. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Chester Memorial Building. Tickets are six for $5 and 12 for $10. Call 803-374-0833 for tickets and more information.
Halloween party in Flopeye area
Flopeye Fish Festival and the Great Falls Merchants will hold a Mummy Shark Costume Contest and Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Flopeye area. For more information, call Todd Wright and Kathy Hinson, Sallie Hudson or Dusty Brantley.
Civitan Club selling Rada
The Chester Civitan Club is selling Rada cutlery as a fundraiser for club projects such as Special Needs and Disabilities, S.C. Special Olympics and Civitans At The Helm. Rada catalogs are available at Textile Unit Printers, 114 Helen St., Chester. Sales will continue through Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, call Rada Project Leader Mildred Kilpatrick at 803-377-4784.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. The theme for October is self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The topic for Oct. 17 will be “Patience”; the topic for Oct. 24 will be “Setting Boundaries”; and the topic for Oct. 31 will be “Facing Fears.”
An insurance presentation, “Special Needs Plan,” will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Earlier that same day, a PCASA webinar will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
A meeting about the homeless will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
South Carolina Legal Services will present a program on domestic violence at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Friends of the Animals sale
The Friends of the Animals thrift store is now having an end-of-summer sale. Everything except jewelry, formal wear and food is half off. Clothes are $1. A bag of clothes is priced at $5. New merchandise is being added daily. The sale will be going on throughout the month of September. All proceeds of the Friends of the Animals Thrift Store help pets and pet owners.
S.L. Finley Restoration Association ID sessions
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association will hold identification sessions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Finley High School building, 112 Caldwell St.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are available on Eventbrite — Ghost Tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. There will be ghost tours, paranormal investigation tours and an online investigation with C.A.P.S. (Charlotte Area Paranormal Society). Waivers are required, and this event is for those over 18 years of age only. It is not appropriate for children. Call 803-385-2332 for details.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.