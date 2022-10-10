York Tech Chester to hold open house

The Chester campus of York Technical College will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. This campus offers the same services, programs and qualified faculty as the main campus and specializes in technical, health and transfer programs designed to help you reach your goals. Programs featured include nursing and EMT, welding and utility line worker, dual enrollment and youth apprenticeship programs, university transfer and bridge programs and corporate training programs. Open house will also offer information on how to enroll, how to pay for classes and how to get started. The York Tech Chester Center is located at 525 College Place, Chester.

