College Fair is Saturday

The City of Chester and Chester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a College Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the City of Chester Aquatic and Fitness Center, 157 Columbia St. This event is geared toward assisting 2023 graduating seniors and high school students of Chester County and surrounding areas (York and Lancaster counties) with college preparation. There will be admissions advisors from colleges in South Carolina and North Carolina, giveaways, Greek life reps, networking opportunities and more. For more information, call Shaquille Lamar at 803-374-6863 or email slamar@chester.sc.gov.

