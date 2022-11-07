College Fair is Saturday
The City of Chester and Chester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will hold a College Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the City of Chester Aquatic and Fitness Center, 157 Columbia St. This event is geared toward assisting 2023 graduating seniors and high school students of Chester County and surrounding areas (York and Lancaster counties) with college preparation. There will be admissions advisors from colleges in South Carolina and North Carolina, giveaways, Greek life reps, networking opportunities and more. For more information, call Shaquille Lamar at 803-374-6863 or email slamar@chester.sc.gov.
Food giveaway set for Nov. 19
The Chester Ministerial Food Pantry will hold a food giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Purity Presbyterian Church, 135 Wylie St., Chester. Two hundred boxes of food will be given out to any Chester County resident in need. Boxes contain food for a family of four, including canned ham, green beans, sweet potatoes, scalloped potatoes, cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and a cake mix. One box will be given to each household. Call 803-374-7778 for details.
Friends of the Animals Christmas Store
The Christmas Shop of the Friends of the Animals Thrift Store is now open. The hours of operation are the same as the Trinkets and Treasures, which are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both stores are closed on Thursdays. Both stores will be open at those times provided help is available. Call 803-377-2091 to make sure the stores are open. Applications for all pet services will be taken only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held at 5:25 p.m. (sunset) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Joe Collins Stadium.
The deadline to sign up for the parade is Friday, Nov. 18. Registration fees are $25 per unit for a vehicle or motorcycle and $50 for a float. There is no charge for walking units, elected officials, public officials, schools, bands, JROTC and pageant entries. All elected and appointed officials, businesses, kings, queens, churches, civic organizations, tractors, trucks, horses, classic cars, motorcycles, four-wheelers, dirt bikes and walking units are encouraged to participate. Parade organizers are requesting all units feature as many lights as possible.
To sign up, visit www.chestersc.org/make-a-payment/ and click on “Miscellaneous.” For the reason, enter “2022 Parade.” Scan completed forms and proof of payment to chesterparade@chester.sc.gov. Participants can also sign up in person at the Chester County Aquatics and Fitness Center (the old YMCA), 157 Columbia St., Chester. If paying in person, only cash or money order can be accepted. Forms, checks and money orders can also be mailed to City of Chester Aquatic and Fitness Center, 157 Columbia St., Chester, SC 29706.
The fee for parade vendors with a business license will be $25. Those without a business license will need a peddler’s license to participate ($25) and also pay the $25 participation fee. The vendor application is separate from the parade entry form.
For more information about the parade and signing up, call 803-377-6398.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault will hold a seminar at 5 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence. The theme for November will be “Building Emotional Resilience.” There will be no meeting on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only. There will be no class on Nov. 11.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The for Nov. 14 will be “Relapse Prevention;” the topic for Nov. 21 will be “Triggers and Emotions;” and the topic for Nov. 28 will be “Self-Sabotage In Recovery.”
An insurance presentation on extra benefits will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Veterans Day program Nov. 11
The Veterans Day program will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. (please be seated before) at the War Memorial Building in Chester. More information is available on the Facebook page SCDAV19, by emailing davch19@outlook.com or calling 803-789-6475.
DAV selling raffle tickets for TV
The Chester DAV Chapter 19 is selling raffle tickets for a 70-inch Samsung TV. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Chester Memorial Building. Tickets are six for $5 and 12 for $10. Call 803-374-0833 for tickets and more information.
Chinese auction
A Chinese auction hosted by Tracy Rogers will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Finley Alumni Building, 145 Cemetery St., Chester. Drop time will be from 11 to 11:59 a.m. and the auction will start at 12 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door at a cost of five sheets for $20. The auction will feature 50/50 cash, gift cards, money envelopes and a TV raffle ($5 for one ticket or $7 for three tickets).
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. For details, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Civitan Club selling Rada
The Chester Civitan Club is selling Rada cutlery as a fundraiser for club projects such as Special Needs and Disabilities, S.C. Special Olympics and Civitans At The Helm. Rada catalogs are available at Textile Unit Printers, 114 Helen St., Chester. Sales will continue through Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, call Rada Project Leader Mildred Kilpatrick at 803-377-4784.
Camp Geronimo registrations
Camp Geronimo will hold its Fun Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, for ages five and older. Campers will enjoy horse riding instruction, art, games and horse handling at a cost of $75. The Holiday Horse Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 29 and 30 at a cost of $150 ($75 deposit). Camps wil be held at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. For registration or more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
Open house, wreath sale
Strides of Strength will hold an open house and wreath sale at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus, live music and local vendors. Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The vendor fee is $25 per table. To arrange, call 803-374-6255.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Bingo held every Thursday
CURES For Chester will hold Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. at 125 Main St., Chester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $13 for 15 games of Bingo. Jackpots are up to $550 and hot dogs will be sold. CURES For Chester is a non-profit organization.
Workout sessions at Gaston Farm
Weekly workout sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. The cost will be $10 per session. Call or text 803-374-6255 to reserve a spot.
S.L. Finley Restoration Association ID sessions
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association will hold identification sessions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Finley High School building, 112 Caldwell St.