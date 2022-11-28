Christmas parade is Dec. 3

The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held at 5:25 p.m. (sunset) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Joe Collins Stadium. Registration fees are $25 per unit for a vehicle or motorcycle and $50 for a float. There is no charge for walking units, elected officials, public officials, schools, bands, JROTC and pageant entries. All elected and appointed officials, businesses, kings, queens, churches, civic organizations, tractors, trucks, horses, classic cars, motorcycles, four-wheelers, dirt bikes and walking units are encouraged to participate. Parade organizers are requesting all units feature as many lights as possible. For more information, visit the Chester County Aquatics and Fitness Center (the old YMCA), 157 Columbia St., Chester.

Trending Videos