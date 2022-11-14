Thanksgiving dinner boxes

The Turning Point of Chester and community partners will be giving out unprepared Thanksgiving dinner boxes for a family of four at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the field in front of the pantry at 101 Cotton St., Chester. Anyone who has used the pantry in the last 12 months is invited to come by and get a box (Chester city and county residents only). This does not affect your monthly pick-up. Turkeys will not be given away this year.

