Up-To-The-Minute News Briefs
Everything free at Trinkets & Treasures
Trinkets & Treasures, the Friends of the Animals thrift store located on top of the hill, will have a free day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Anyone will be able to take anything from the store. Bring your own box. This includes the Christmas store. There is still plenty of material, baby clothes, books, shoes, kitchenware and more.
S.C. Certified Beekeeper class
The Chester County Beekeepers Association will host a S.C. Certified Beekeeper class every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Feb. 7-March 21 at The Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. The class is suitable for ages 13 and older. A hands-on field day will be conducted at a local apiary at a later date to be announced. After completion of the class, students will take an online exam for certification. The cost of the class is $80 per person or $125 per couple. The cost of registration includes class materials, CCBA 2023 membership dues and refreshments. There is an additional $20 fee per student paid directly to the S.C. Beekeepers Association (SCBA) for membership and access to the online exam at the end of the course. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 1, by email to chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com with your name and contact information; by the website at chestercountybeekeepers.org (click on “Events” to register online); or by mailing a check payable to CCBA to P.O. Box 1052, Chester, SC 29706. If mailing, include your name, address, phone number, email address and number of persons attending.
Chicken stew sale
There will be a chicken stew sale at the West Chester Community Center, 2584 West Chester School Road, on Saturday, Feb. 18. It is by the quart and is “to go” only. The sale starts at 12 p.m.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-24 school year.
Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers. Early Head Start is offered at Avery Lake in Fort Mill, Clover, North Chester and Rock Hill.
The following documentations are needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; up-to-date certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; up-to-date physical; and proof of income. Families must meet the federal income guideline in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
The Academy kindergarten
The Academy Charter School is now accepting kindergarten registrations for the 2023-24 school year. A child should turn five years old on or before Sept. 1, in order to be eligible for kindergarten next year. When registering, bring your child’s birth certificate so that a copy can be made for school records. All applications are due by Wednesday, March 1, to be included in the annual kindergarten lottery. Applications are available in the school office at 109 Hinton St. For more information, call the school at 803-385-6334.
Scholarship application
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.