Chinese auction

Tracy Rogers will host a Chinese auction on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 161 West End St., Chester. Drop time will be from 11 to 11:59 a.m. and start time will be 12 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for one sheet or $20 for five sheets. The auction will feature 50/50 cash, money envelopes and gift cards. A TV raffle will cost $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.

