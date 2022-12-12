Chinese auction
Tracy Rogers will host a Chinese auction on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 161 West End St., Chester. Drop time will be from 11 to 11:59 a.m. and start time will be 12 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 for one sheet or $20 for five sheets. The auction will feature 50/50 cash, money envelopes and gift cards. A TV raffle will cost $5 for one ticket or $10 for three tickets.
Friends of the Animals Thrift Store
The Trinkets and Treasures Thrift Store will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, for the holidays. The main store and the Christmas Shop will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2. The staff wishes everyone happy holidays.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. The last class of the year will be held Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Camp Geronimo registrations
Camp Geronimo will hold its Holiday Horse Camp 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 29 and 30 at a cost of $150 ($75 deposit). Camps wil be held at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. For registration or more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
PCASA presentation
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will have a presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Battered But Not Broken office, 564 Old York Road, Chester. The topic will be how to deal with stalking.
MLK Parade set for Jan. 15
The Chester County Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Line-up will begin at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 803-377-3661, 803-280-6453 or 803-385-3271. Entries are being received now.
PCASA meeting
PCASA (Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault) will hold a support group meeting for survivors of sexual assault from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the PCASA office, 177 Columbia St., Chester.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Head Start now taking application s
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2022-2023 school year.
Eligible children for the Early Head Start must be between the ages of zero and three years. Eligible children for Head Start must be between three and five years old.
The following documentation is needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; South Carolina certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; proof of insurance or Medicaid; and proof of income (two recent check stubs or W-2).
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester.
Narcotics Anonymous
Due to Covid-19, Narcotics Anonymous will temporarily meet at Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, until further notice. Meeting times are 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and also 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
AA for women
Alcoholics Anonymous will hold women’s meetings at 7 p.m. Mondays at 127 Hudson St. (across from Hazel Pittman).
AA Hard Core Group
The Alcoholics Anonymous Hard Core Group meets at 7:30 a.m. Saturdays at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1217 J.A. Cochran Bypass. For more information, call 581-2509.