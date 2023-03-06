Ongoing events at
Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault will present a program about domestic violence from 5 to 6 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, March 8.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
- South Carolina Legal Services will present a program entitled “Removing Barriers To Employment” from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 13.
- An employment workshop will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.
- Founders Federal Credit Union will present a financial workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.
Reception for
Carolyn Kemp
To honor Carolyn Kemp for all of her hard work in the Fort Lawn Arts and Crafts Gallery, a special reception will be held to honor her at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Fort Lawn Community Center, 5554 Main St., Fort Lawn. Organizers hope to have as many artists present as possible who have exhibited in the gallery.
Democratic
Party to meet
The first meeting of the Chester County Democratic Party for 2023 will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at The Cyclone Restaurant, 249 Columbia St., Chester. The agenda includes discussion of the 2022 election, what was done to further democratic elections and was can be done going forward.
Low Country Boil,
live bluegrass music
A Low Country Boil and live bluegrass music will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Watershed Pavilion, 4229 MotoCross Trail, Edgemoor. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children ages six to 12 and free for children ages zero to five. This event is a fundraiser for the community service projects of the Richburg Masonic Lodge #89. Live bluegrass and gospel will be presented by Chappell Road Band, Cottonwood Bluegrass Band, Donny Murray and Tri-County Express Bluegrass Band. The meal will start at 5 p.m. and music will start at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, call David McCain at 803-519-8652; Allen Culp at 803-246-0331; or Tony Helms at 803-374-9420.
Spring Fest
is April 1
Spring Fest will be held at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester, on Saturday, April 1. Vendors, crafters and artists are needed for the event. The vendor fee is $25. The registration form can be found at https://stridesofstrength.org/ events. Call 803-374-6255 or email beth.gaston@stridesofstrength.org for details.
Head Start now
taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year.
Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers. Early Head Start is offered at Avery Lake in Fort Mill, Clover, North Chester and Rock Hill.
The following documentations are needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; up-to-date certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; up-to-date physical; and proof of income. Families must meet the federal income guideline in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.
If you are interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
Scholarship
application
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Tri-County Golf
Club scholarship
The Tri-County Golf Club is now accepting applications for the 2023 fall school year from area graduating high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from your school’s guidance counselor’s office. The deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 18. For more information, go to www.tricountygolf.net. Leroy Stroud Jr. is the scholarship chairman.
CHS Class of
1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.