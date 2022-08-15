Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Mitford Rural Water meeting
The Mitford Rural Water District will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 72 Meeting St., Great Falls.
Tailgate/ Mini Hamfest
Chester Amateur Radio Emergency Service (C.A.R.E.S.) Amateur Radio Club will hold its Chester Tailgate/Mini Hamfest from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at New Life Baptist Church, 1044 Columbia Road, Chester. New Life Baptist is located on S.C. Highway 321, three miles south of the City of Chester. Admission and parking are both free. The bluegrass band Tri-County Bluegrass will play around 10:30 a.m. Talk-in: 145.310MHz-offset, PL 167.9 [W4CHR] repeater/Echolink: W4CHR-R. The rain date will be Saturday, Aug. 27. For details, contact Brian Timms [KW4BET] at 803-374-9211 or KW4BET@arrl.net; or Bill Riegger [AA2IA] at 631-514-4578 or elevator12@truvista.net.
Mu Lambda Scholarship Gala
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter will hold its Diamonds and Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the War Memorial Building, 154 Main St., Chester. Attire is formal and admission is $30 per person.
CHS Class of 1982 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Classmates are encouraged to spread the word to those not on Facebook.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Every remaining Wednesday in August will feature an informational seminar. On Aug. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m., an insurance workshop will be held entitled “How To Get Everything You Can From Obama Care.” On Aug. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m., an i58 financial leadership workshop will be held. On Aug. 31, South Carolina Legal Services will speak on school-related issues from 5 to 6 p.m. The issues discussed will be expulsion hearings and access to services such as special education, individual education plans and 504 plans.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. This month’s theme is “Empower Your Potential.” Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The topic on Aug. 22 will be “Self Questions.”
Jingle BellBazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.