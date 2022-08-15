Breastfeeding classes at MUSC

Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.

