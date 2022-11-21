Shrine Club beef hash sale
The Chester Shrine Club, located on Presley Road, will hold a beef hash sale on Saturday, Nov. 26. Hash will be ready at 8 a.m. and the cost will be $12 per quart. For orders or more information, call 803-581-1561.
Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will be held at 5:25 p.m. (sunset) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Joe Collins Stadium.
Registration fees are $25 per unit for a vehicle or motorcycle and $50 for a float. There is no charge for walking units, elected officials, public officials, schools, bands, JROTC and pageant entries. All elected and appointed officials, businesses, kings, queens, churches, civic organizations, tractors, trucks, horses, classic cars, motorcycles, four-wheelers, dirt bikes and walking units are encouraged to participate. Parade organizers are requesting all units feature as many lights as possible.
For more information, visit the Chester County Aquatics and Fitness Center (the old YMCA), 157 Columbia St., Chester.
The fee for parade vendors with a business license will be $25. Those without a business license will need a peddler’s license to participate ($25) and also pay the $25 participation fee. The vendor application is separate from the parade entry form.
For more information about the parade and signing up, call 803-377-6398.
Christmas at the Library
The Chester County Library will host Christmas in Chester at the Library on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature Mrs. Claus’s Story Time, Dr. Stone’s Teddy Bear Clinic, crafts and more! Holiday music will be provided by Sugarfree.
Open house, wreath sale
Strides of Strength will hold an open house and wreath sale at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus, live music and local vendors. Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The vendor fee is $25 per table. To arrange, call 803-374-6255.
Richburg Christmas Parade is Dec. 10
The Richburg Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. To register, call 803-789-3636 or 803-519-8652. Registration can also be done online at richburgfd@gmail.com. Leave your name and number if you leave a message.
Friends of the Animals Thrift Store
The Friends of the Animals Thrift Store will be closed Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 23-27, in observance of Thanksgiving weekend. Please leave any donations at the front door. After Thursday, Dec. 1, Friends of the Animals will no longer be able to take new applications for monthly dog and cat food. The half-price sale continues in the main store. The Christmas store still has some lovely merchandise and will be open throughout December.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence. The theme for November will be “Building Emotional Resilience.” There will be no meeting on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The topic for Nov. 28 will be “Self-Sabotage In Recovery.”
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. The last class of the year will be held Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Camp Geronimo registrations
Camp Geronimo will hold its Holiday Horse Camp 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 or Dec. 29 and 30 at a cost of $150 ($75 deposit). Camps wil be held at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. For registration or more information, call or text 803-374-6255 or email to gastonfarmeqctr@gmail.com.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.