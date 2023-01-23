Up-To-The-Minute News Briefs
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Founders will present “Bad Credit, No Credit: Repair Your Credit” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. The topic for January will be “Impulse Control and Management.” Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. The topic for Jan. 30 will be “Rewired: Learning Yourself In Recovery” from 4 to 5 p.m.
S.C. Certified Beekeeper class
The Chester County Beekeepers Association will host a S.C. Certified Beekeeper class every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Feb. 7-March 21 at The Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. The class is suitable for ages 13 and older. A hands-on field day will be conducted at a local apiary at a later date to be announced. After completion of the class, students will take an online exam for certification. The cost of the class is $80 per person or $125 per couple. The cost of registration includes class materials, CCBA 2023 membership dues and refreshments. There is an additional $20 fee per student paid directly to the S.C. Beekeepers Association (SCBA) for membership and access to the online exam at the end of the course. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 1, by email to chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com with your name and contact information; by the website at chestercountybeekeepers.org (click on “Events” to register online); or by mailing a check payable to CCBA to P.O. Box 1052, Chester, SC 29706. If mailing, include your name, address, phone number, email address and number of persons attending.