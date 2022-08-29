Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Every remaining Wednesday in August will feature an informational seminar. On Aug. 31, South Carolina Legal Services will speak on school-related issues from 5 to 6 p.m. The issues discussed will be expulsion hearings and access to services such as special education, individual education plans and 504 plans.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. This month’s theme is “Empower Your Potential.” Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Two upcoming Live After 5 events
Citizens of Chester are asked to mark their calendars for Friday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Oct. 7, the final two events for Live After 5. Everyone is asked to come out and support Chester and the event vendors.
Strides of Strength fundraiser
Strides of Strength will hold its annual fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Bins at Gaston Farm, 3445 J.S. Gaston Road, Richburg, SC 29729. The event will feature a barbecue dinner, live music, a silent auction and The Spirited Pony Mobile Bar. Tickets are $25. Call 803-374-6255 to buy tickets. Financial support and contributions of any amount enable Strides of Strength to continue to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program utilizing horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing. The program helps children and adults with mental, physical, emotional and functional disabilities.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.
CHS Class of 1975
The Chester High School Class of 1975 will hold its Birthday Bash from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Chester State Park’s Lakeview Hall, located off of West End Road. The class Facebook page is Chester HS Class of ’75. For details, call Debbie Jackson at 803-417-3510 or email to debbie.jackson18@ yahoo.com.
Mu Lambda Scholarship Gala
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter will hold its Diamonds and Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the War Memorial Building, 154 Main St., Chester. Attire is formal and admission is $30 per person.
CHS Class of 1982 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Classmates are encouraged to spread the word to those not on Facebook.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Chester County Historical Society
The Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Lowrys Community Center. The meeting will feature a catered meal and a presentation on the Carolina Maneuvers in Chester County. Tickets are available at the Chester County Historical Society Museum at 107 McAliley St. or the Chester County Transportation Museum on Wylie Street. Tickets are $40 each. Call 803-385-2332 for more information.
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are available on Eventbrite — Ghost Tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. There will be ghost tours, paranormal investigation tours and an online investigation with C.A.P.S. (Charlotte Area Paranormal Society). Waivers are required, and this event is for those over 18 years of age only. It is not appropriate for children. Call 803-385-2332 for details.