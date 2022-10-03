Fire Department Open House
The Chester Fire Department will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Station One at 156 Columbia St., Chester. The open house is being held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, which is celebrating 100 years this year. Come by to meet first responders and community partners, experience emergency equipment and enjoy food and fun. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
York Tech Chester to hold open house
The Chester campus of York Technical College will hold an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. This campus offers the same services, programs and qualified faculty as the main campus and specializes in technical, health and transfer programs designed to help you reach your goals. Programs featured include nursing and EMT, welding and utility line worker, dual enrollment and youth apprenticeship programs, university transfer and bridge programs and corporate training programs. Open house will also offer information on how to enroll, how to pay for classes and how to get started. The York Tech Chester Center is located at 525 College Place, Chester.
DAV selling raffle tickets for TV
The Chester DAV Chapter 19 is selling raffle tickets for a 70-inch Samsung TV. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Chester Memorial Building. Tickets are six for $5 and 12 for $10. Call 803-374-0833 for tickets and more information.
Taxpayer meeting in Mitford area
There will be a meeting of concerned taxpayers in the Mitford/Lake Wateree area at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Mitford Community Center, 5714 Wateree Road in the Mitford community. All concerned citizens are asked to attend. Representatives from the EMS, Fire Department and Sherriff’s Office will be in attendance to address the issues in the community.
Costume contest, Halloween party
Flopeye Fish Festival and the Great Falls Merchants will hold a Mummy Shark Costume Contest and Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Flopeye area. For more information, call Todd Wright and Kathy Hinson, Sallie Hudson or Dusty Brantley.
Civitan Club selling Rada
The Chester Civitan Club is selling Rada cutlery as a fundraiser for club projects such as Special Needs and Disabilities, S.C. Special Olympics and Civitans At The Helm. Rada catalogs are available at Textile Unit Printers, 114 Helen St., Chester. Sales will continue through Friday, Nov. 18. For more information, call Rada Project Leader Mildred Kilpatrick at 803-377-4784.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday. The theme for October is self-awareness and emotional intelligence. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays. There will not be a meeting on Oct. 10 due to the Columbus Day holiday. The topic for Oct. 17 will be “Patience”; the topic for Oct. 24 will be “Setting Boundaries”; and the topic for Oct. 31 will be “Facing Fears.”
An insurance presentation, “Special Needs Plan,” will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. Earlier that same day, a PCASA webinar will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
A meeting about the homeless will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
South Carolina Legal Services will present a program on domestic violence at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Curry family reunion Oct. 9
The 59th annual Curry family reunion will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church, 1660 Pleasant Grove Road, Chester. The 11 a.m. old home church service will be followed by a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. After lunch, the family roll call, statistic collection and business meeting will take place. Please attend to represent and honor your ancestors and learn about your roots if you are a descendant of Robert Curry, wife Nancy Agnes Miller Curry and their son and two daughters, Samuel Joseph Curry, Margaret Elizabeth Curry (Mrs. John Mobley Cameron) and Harriet Lucinda Curry (Mrs. Wylie Farmer). Surnames from these ancestors are Curry, Miller, Boyd, Wallace, Tennant, Young, Peay, Bankhead, McGarity, Roddey, Love, McWatters, Cameron, Stephenson, Wages, Jourdan, Smith, Carroll, Hall, Farmer, Roach, Nelms, Soloman, Steward, Houghpaugh, Burgess and many others over the 173 years since the birth of their first child.
Friends of the Animals sale
The Friends of the Animals thrift store is now having an end-of-summer sale. Everything except jewelry, formal wear and food is half off. Clothes are $1. A bag of clothes is priced at $5. New merchandise is being added daily. The sale will be going on throughout the month of September. All proceeds of the Friends of the Animals Thrift Store help pets and pet owners.
S.L. Finley Restoration Association ID sessions
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association will hold identification sessions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Finley High School building, 112 Caldwell St.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Upcoming Live After 5 event
Citizens of Chester are asked to mark their calendars for Friday, Oct. 7, the final event for Live After 5. Everyone is asked to come out and support Chester and the event vendors.
Chester County Historical Society
The Chester County Historical Society annual meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Lowrys Community Center. The meeting will feature a catered meal and a presentation on the Carolina Maneuvers in Chester County. Tickets are available at the Chester County Historical Society Museum at 107 McAliley St. or the Chester County Transportation Museum on Wylie Street. Tickets are $40 each. Call 803-385-2332 for more information.
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail
Ghost tours of the 1914 Jail will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22. Tickets are available on Eventbrite — Ghost Tours of the 1914 Chester County Jail. There will be ghost tours, paranormal investigation tours and an online investigation with C.A.P.S. (Charlotte Area Paranormal Society). Waivers are required, and this event is for those over 18 years of age only. It is not appropriate for children. Call 803-385-2332 for details.
Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.