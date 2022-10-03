Fire Department Open House

The Chester Fire Department will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Station One at 156 Columbia St., Chester. The open house is being held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week, which is celebrating 100 years this year. Come by to meet first responders and community partners, experience emergency equipment and enjoy food and fun. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

