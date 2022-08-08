Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
The Alston Wilkes Society is at Battered But Not Broken every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. The Alston Wilkes Society provides supportive services to veterans and their families, individuals with justice system involvement and at-risk youth and adults.
Mu Lambda Scholarship Gala
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter will hold its Diamonds and Pearls Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the War Memorial Building, 154 Main St., Chester. Attire is formal and admission is $30 per person.
CHS Class of 1982 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Anyone who would like to get a t-shirt and souvenir should send a $40 money order by Wednesday, Aug. 10, to Delores Buckson, 573 Brendale Drive, Chester, SC 29706; or Bessie Hall, 1509 Lowrys Hwy., Chester, SC 29706. Write “CHS Class of 1982 Souvenir” on the memo line of the money order. Classmates are encouraged to spread the word to those not on Facebook.
Breastfeeding classes at MUSC
Breastfeeding classes will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. in the first floor boardroom of MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center. Classes will be held Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Parents are asked to sign up by calling the Newborn Nursery at 803-286-1443 or 803-313-3284. These free classes are open to prenatal and breastfeeding parents. Sign-ups can include up to two people.
Mitford Rural Water meeting
The Mitford Rural Water District will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 72 Meeting St., Great Falls.