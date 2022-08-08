Jingle Bell Bazaar

The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.

