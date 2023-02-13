Shrine Club hash sale
The Chester Shrine Club will sell beef hash on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the club on Pressley Road. The hash will be ready at 8 a.m. and will cost $12 per quart. Call 803-581-1561 for more information.
S.C. Certified Beekeeper class
The Chester County Beekeepers Association will host a S.C. Certified Beekeeper class every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through March 21 at The Market Building, 116 Columbia St., Chester. The class is suitable for ages 13 and older. A hands-on field day will be conducted at a local apiary at a later date to be announced. After completion of the class, students will take an online exam for certification. The cost of the class is $80 per person or $125 per couple. The cost of registration includes class materials, CCBA 2023 membership dues and refreshments. There is an additional $20 fee per student paid directly to the S.C. Beekeepers Association (SCBA) for membership and access to the online exam at the end of the course. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 1, by email to chestercountybeekeepers@gmail.com with your name and contact information; by the website at chestercountybeekeepers.org (click on “Events” to register online); or by mailing a check payable to CCBA to P.O. Box 1052, Chester, SC 29706. If mailing, include your name, address, phone number, email address and number of persons attending.
Scholarship application
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Tri-County Golf Club scholarship
The Tri-County Golf Club is now accepting applications for the 2023 fall school year from area graduating high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from your school’s guidance counselor’s office. The deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 18. For more information, go to www.tricountygolf.net. Leroy Stroud Jr. is the scholarship chairman.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
Cognitive behavioral coaching will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
Parenting classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
A Certified Peer Support Specialist will be at Battered But Not Broken from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Chicken stew sale
There will be a chicken stew sale at the West Chester Community Center, 2584 West Chester School Road, on Saturday, Feb. 18. It is by the quart and is “to go” only. The sale starts at 12 p.m.