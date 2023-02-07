Offering Seth Morrow a baseball scholarship was probably an easy decision for college coaches. Deciding exactly where to play him will be the difficult part.

Morrow, the standout senior pitcher and shortstop for the Lewisville baseball team, signed last week with USC-Lancaster. He’s known he wanted to play college baseball for a while and went to a camp a few months ago at Lancaster. Coaches invited him back last month, he took a tour of the school and athletic facilities, was offered and decided to commit on the spot. He said there was a lot to like about the Lancers program.

