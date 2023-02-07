Offering Seth Morrow a baseball scholarship was probably an easy decision for college coaches. Deciding exactly where to play him will be the difficult part.
Morrow, the standout senior pitcher and shortstop for the Lewisville baseball team, signed last week with USC-Lancaster. He’s known he wanted to play college baseball for a while and went to a camp a few months ago at Lancaster. Coaches invited him back last month, he took a tour of the school and athletic facilities, was offered and decided to commit on the spot. He said there was a lot to like about the Lancers program.
“They have a great coaching staff. They are very down to earth and you can discuss anything with them. I have friends who go there and they love it. Plus, they keep a pretty small roster,” Morrow said.
When he was first beginning to get involved in athletics, Morrow said he could not have imagined signing to play college baseball. That’s because he could not have imagined playing baseball at all at the time.
“I didn’t really want to play baseball,” he said. “When my mom signed me up for baseball at Rodman, I wanted nothing to do with it. I just wanted to play football.”
His perspective completely changed once he actually played the sport. He became totally consumed with it and didn’t want to play football anymore. That was 10 years ago. He’s grown into a good all-around player and has played on some good teams, but said one thing is missing as he prepares for his final prep campaign.
“The goal is to win a state championship. We lost a couple of good players from last year but we’ll figure it out. On the offensive side, we only really lost one bat. We’ve got some young guys coming up who can really swing,” he said.
Morrow will be looked to as the top starter in the team’s pitching rotation. He’s been lifting weights all offseason to take another step forward as a player. When he isn’t on the mound, he’ll be at shortstop. That poses a good problem for USC-Lancaster in terms of whether or not he is a pitcher or a position player.
“They like that I’m a versatile player, so I could possible do a two-way thing. Or I could start off doing both in the fall and whichever one I’m stronger in, I can go in that direction,” Morrow said.
He is happy to do whatever the team needs and will play either spot. He does really like hitting, however, so he hopes wherever he ends up playing, he gets the opportunity to show what he can do at the plate.
After his two years at USC-Lancaster, Morrow hopes to transfer to a four-year school and continue to play baseball.