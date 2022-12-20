He spent five months running from the law in 2022 and will be in a court of law in a few weeks.
On Sunday March 5, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Powell Drive (off of James F. Wherry Road and Harvey Neely Road) in the northern section of Chester County.
Upon arrival, deputies found one victim deceased while four others had already been transported to the hospital. The victim that was pronounced dead at the scene was Kevin Feaster, but one of the other victims (Shonta Neely, one of the four taken from the scene) later died as a result of her wounds. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified Vangereil Miller as a suspect and said the shooting was apparently a spillover from a previous incident.
By May, the FBI had joined the Sheriff’s Office in searching for Miller and in June offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
After remaining at-large for five months, Miller was taken into custody on Aug. 31 by federal, state and local law enforcement authorities in Fort Worth, Texas. He was extradited to South Carolina.
According to Sixth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively, the defense in the case filed a motion for bond to be set and the matter is set to be heard at the Chester County Courthouse on Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m. Miller is charged with two counts of murder and additional weapons charges.