Price at Veterans Day

Retired Command Sergeant Major Jamie K. Price reminded the family members and the veterans at the Chester County Veterans Day ceremony to remember the women who served, like, seated one place over from Price’s right side, WWII veteran Barbara Alderson, who was honored that day.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Among the veterans honored during the Chester County Veterans Day ceremony was 100-year old WWII veteran Barbara Alderson, who had many honors heaped on her that day. It was fitting then, that the subject of Veterans Day featured speaker retired Command Sergeant Major Jamie K. Price was while we are honoring the men who served, spare some thought for the women who also served.

Price, who is a City of Chester Councilmember, said after the door prizes were handed out at the Veterans Day event, what he had to hand out was some words of wisdom.

