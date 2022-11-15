Among the veterans honored during the Chester County Veterans Day ceremony was 100-year old WWII veteran Barbara Alderson, who had many honors heaped on her that day. It was fitting then, that the subject of Veterans Day featured speaker retired Command Sergeant Major Jamie K. Price was while we are honoring the men who served, spare some thought for the women who also served.
Price, who is a City of Chester Councilmember, said after the door prizes were handed out at the Veterans Day event, what he had to hand out was some words of wisdom.
“We have a large number of veterans from Chester — everywhere I go moving through the city, I talk to people that have served. I was in Korea shopping and I saw some people looking at me, and I was getting nervous, like why were they looking at me and then someone asked ‘Are you from Chester?’
“All across the world, I run into people from Chester, and one thing that strikes me is the greatness of the people that come from here. We are a small town with so much excellence coming from this place,” Price said.
“I don’t have anything profound to say to those that served beyond ‘thank you.’ And I want to specifically highlight the women that served and have served and continued to serve. There were 20,000 women that served in the Civil War. One thousand of those women disguised themselves as men to go to serve, just so they could provide a service to their community. In WWI, 3,000 nurses were in combat serving for us. In World War Two, 350,000 women stepped up and served, whether it was back home or over there serving…I came up with some names that I wanted to mention, but that would not do honor to the number of women who sacrificed for our country. The only motivational thing I can say is Thank You. In my 27 years of serving, whether it’s been in combat or in garrison, the most inspirational people to me have been the women who served,” CSM (ret) Price said.
He also honored the women, mothers, who have their son or daughter serving in the military and the sisters, and spouses.