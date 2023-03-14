Vietnam Veteran Widow Francis Tallent and I struck up a conversation at the now closed shop “Trinkets and Treasurers” in January. She told me about her husband Glenn Tallent who had retired from the Navy, after serving off the coast of Vietnam. I had recently discovered the 2020 change to a law eliminating the “widows tax” or “widows offset” that required Veterans widows to choose between receiving their Survivor Benefit Plan which her husband contributed too during his career/retirement from DFAS and receiving Dependent Indemnity Compensation from the VA.

She had already contacted the Veterans Affairs Officer Joy Yarborough to apply for DIC the prior June due to the “Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019” Her husband was very ill when this act became law. He, among many, were serving on ships out in the waters of Vietnam and were exposed to Agent Orange, of which he later died.

