Vietnam Veteran Widow Francis Tallent and I struck up a conversation at the now closed shop “Trinkets and Treasurers” in January. She told me about her husband Glenn Tallent who had retired from the Navy, after serving off the coast of Vietnam. I had recently discovered the 2020 change to a law eliminating the “widows tax” or “widows offset” that required Veterans widows to choose between receiving their Survivor Benefit Plan which her husband contributed too during his career/retirement from DFAS and receiving Dependent Indemnity Compensation from the VA.
She had already contacted the Veterans Affairs Officer Joy Yarborough to apply for DIC the prior June due to the “Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019” Her husband was very ill when this act became law. He, among many, were serving on ships out in the waters of Vietnam and were exposed to Agent Orange, of which he later died.
I invited her to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 19 meeting on Monday, Feburary 13 where she learned she can receive both SBP and DIC. Mrs. Francis not only is a Friends of the Animals member but spends a lot of her time each year assisting citizens filing out their taxes. You can find her in the basement of the library most days.
If you are a Retired Military Veteran widow and your spouse contributed into the Survivor Benefits Plan for you, you should contact DFAS Retired and Annuitant Pay at 1-800-1-888-332-7411, leave a message and they will call you back.
If you are a Military Veterans Widow and your spouse served in Vietnam or in the Blue Waters off Vietnam you could contact the Chester County Veterans Affairs Office at 803-385-6157 for more information. I have been very impressed with this office especially seeing how they were proactive for Mrs. Tallent. Along with a great job VSO Joy Yarborough did with Coroner Terry Tinker in leading our Wives, Widows, and Families meeting.
One parting comment: one day we will all pass from this life and so please sit down with your spouse or family and discuss things like:
- Where is your DD214? Do you know that the funeral home can not help your family plan a Military funeral & flag without it? If you would register your DD214 with your local VSO they could be a tremendous help to your loved ones in obtaining your cemetery marker along with assisting your spouse to receive their benefits.
- Are you service connected with the VA or did you serve in a war zone? Your most recent VA letter would help the Doctor or Coroner fill out your Death Certificate correctly so that your spouse can receive her benefits when your check stops at death.
To prepare your family I strongly suggest you download or print off a VA Pamplet: Planning Your Legacy: VA Survivors and Burial Benefits Kit at VA.gov/forms.