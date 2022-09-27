“The Thompson kid, I raved about all week. Now you see why,” said Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware.
The Andrew Jackson Volunteers (3-2) scored two touchdowns and made the defensive stops in the final minutes to defeat the 5-1 Lewisville Lions 28-20 on Friday in Richburg behind 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Trey Thompson.
“I am proud of the guys defeating an undefeated ranked team on the road,” said AJ head coach Todd Shigley. “We did what we needed to do. We were down a few starters and the guys stepped up. I am really proud of this team.”
Thompson picked up where he left off against Lakewood as he took the third play of AJ’s opening drive 62 yards to give the Vols an early lead. Late in the opening quarter, the Lions intercepted a pass deep in AJ territory and tied the game when Ian Grissom hit De’adrian Robinson on a five-yard pass.
The Vols got back to work with Thompson and quarterback Hammond Wrenn. After a few run plays by Thompson, Wrenn kept the ball and ran 34 yards to the Lion 27. Thompson finished the drive with a four-yard run to give the Vols the lead.
A good punt return in the third quarter set the Lions up at the AJ 26. Lewisville, ranked No. 4 in 1A coming into the game, scored three plays later when Grissom connected with his receiver on a slant. The Lions took their first lead of the contest with 10:30 remaining in the fourth when they drove 11 plays 75 yards for the score. The PAT was missed wide left and kept the score 20-14.
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff forced the Vols to take over at their own 10-yard line. Thompson took the first two carries out to the AJ 23. The next play, Ely Sowell raced 77 yards down the Vol sideline to tie the game at 20. Tyson Funderburk added the extra point to put the Vols up 21-20 with 9:15 remaining.
On second and 15 at the AJ 39, Devontae Bracey recorded his third sack of the game and the Vols held on third down to force the punt.
AJ continued to attack on the ground as Thompson carried the ball for a 58-yard gain down to the Lion 17. Sowell, who ran for 109 yards, scored on the next play and Funderburk added the PAT to extend the Vols lead to 28-20 with 4:51 left.
The Lions took over at their own 31 and then converted a third and nine with a 21-yard pass. A roughing the passer penalty tacked on an additional 15 to set up first and 10 at the Volunteer 33. The AJ defense stood tall and on fourth and seven at the 30, Bracey recorded his fourth sack of the game. The Vols ran out the clock in victory formation.
AJ totaled 400 of their 483 total yards of offense on the ground. In addition to Bracey’s performance, Fuller Sims led the team with 16 tackles.
“Thompson and Sowell found the holes, said Shigley. Lewisville did a good job of adjustments but we didn’t help ourselves with penalties and turnovers. For our backs to be successful it starts with the o-line and they did a great job. The defense also did a heck of a job. Lewisville came in averaging 40 points a game. They have a really good squad and holding them to 20 points was a big deal. We were down a few starters on defense but the guys stepped up.”
Boulware knew going in that the game would be a challenge. He felt like Andrew Jackson had played a tough schedule and seemed to be improving week-to-week. He also said he’s told his team they have to be ready to take everybody’s best shot every week. The Lions closed the non-region portion of the schedule at 5-1.